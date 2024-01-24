It was a Super 8, then transitional housing, now it'll be Tempe apartments

Tempe plans to replace a Super 8 motel near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard with a 15-story apartment complex and coffee shop.

LV Collective, a Texas-based developer that developed the Moontower apartment complex in downtown Phoenix, proposed a 289-unit apartment tower at 1020 E. Apache Blvd., less than a quarter mile from Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

The proposal calls for a mix of studios, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units, with about 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor. The site is about 1.35 acres.

Motel had been used for transitional housing

Tempe had been using some of the Super 8 motel rooms as transitional shelters for people experiencing homelessness, but city officials said it has found other locations where the individuals can stay.

A city spokesperson said the people who had been staying in the motel were moved to other housing at the end of December. Of those, 25 were moved to Sue’s Espacio shelter, a former motel that the city bought to use as transitional housing and 23 others moved into other housing.

Sue’s Espacio recently completed a renovation to increase its capacity, and the city is in the process of purchasing another motel for transitional shelter, Susie Steckner, a spokeswoman for Tempe, said.

LV Collective plans to demolish the Super 8 motel before the end of March. The company is in escrow to buy the site once the rezoning has been approved by the city, said Francisco Rios, chief investment officer for LV Collective, in an email. Rios said LV Collective has been working on plans for the site for several years.

“We worked closely with the current site owner to use the space for transitional housing, and this led to proactive communication with the city to give both them and the current tenants ample time to relocate,” Rios said.

Waiting on City Council approval

The Tempe Development Review Commission voted to recommend that the City Council approve the project at its meeting on Jan. 9. The City Council still must vote to approve the rezoning at a future council meeting.

The ground-floor restaurant space will be taken by a coffee shop called Daydreamer, which will have espresso drinks, coffee, tea and pastries.

“Including Daydreamer allows us to activate the streetscape from day one of operations and immediately enhance the pedestrian experience along Apache Boulevard,” Rios said.

Rios said the company expects most of the residents of the new building to be ASU students because of the proximity to campus and the demand for student housing. He said the proximity to the light rail and other jobs could make it attractive for non-students as well.

LV Collective’s downtown Phoenix apartment in the Roosevelt Row Arts District, Moontower, has an artist-in-residence program that allows artists to live there in exchange for hosting public events, like talks, workshops or other gatherings, and engaging with residents of Moontower through social media. Artists were selected through an application process.

Rios said the program was specifically created for Moontower, and while the company is open to expanding it to other properties, there is no plan to include it in the Tempe project.

