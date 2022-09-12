Super Abrasives Market to record USD 3.13 Bn growth -- Driven by rising demand from the electronics and transportation industries

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Super Abrasives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 3.13 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

The global super abrasives market is fragmented. The market consists of major vendors with a strong geographical presence. Key vendors in the market are focusing on M&A to sustain themselves due to the high threat of rivalry. Moreover, vendors are taking measures to expand their global reach by making substantial capital investments. The competitive environment in the market is predicted to intensify during the forecast period, as major players compete on the basis of factors such as the cost of production, new product innovations, pricing, operating and R&D costs, and product quality.

The report identifies 3M Co., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Effgen GmbH, Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools, Hyperion Materials and Technologies, Krebs and Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, KURE GRINDING WHEEL, Meister Abrasives AG, Mirka Ltd., NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Protech Diamond Tools Inc., Super Abrasives, TOYODA VAN MOPPES LTD., Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, and VSM AG as some of the major market participants.

Although the rising demand from electronics and transportation industries will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Super Abrasives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The market growth will be significant in the diamond segment over the forecast period. The expansion of the construction industry in developing economies, such as China, India, and Brazil will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC is the major market for super abrasives, occupying 47% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as rising middle-class income, fast urbanization, and a shift in working-class lifestyles.

Super Abrasives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the super abrasives market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Super Abrasives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist super abrasives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the super abrasives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the super abrasives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of super abrasives market vendors

Super Abrasives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.82 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Effgen GmbH, Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools, Hyperion Materials and Technologies, Krebs and Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, KURE GRINDING WHEEL, Meister Abrasives AG, Mirka Ltd., NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Protech Diamond Tools Inc., Super Abrasives, TOYODA VAN MOPPES LTD., Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, and VSM AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Diamond - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cubic boron nitride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.5 Carborundum Universal Ltd.

10.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

10.7 DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG

10.8 Gunter Effgen GmbH

10.9 Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools

10.10 Meister Abrasives AG

10.11 NORITAKE Co. Ltd.

10.12 Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

