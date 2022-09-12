Super Abrasives Market to record USD 3.13 Bn growth -- Driven by rising demand from the electronics and transportation industries
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Super Abrasives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 3.13 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The global super abrasives market is fragmented. The market consists of major vendors with a strong geographical presence. Key vendors in the market are focusing on M&A to sustain themselves due to the high threat of rivalry. Moreover, vendors are taking measures to expand their global reach by making substantial capital investments. The competitive environment in the market is predicted to intensify during the forecast period, as major players compete on the basis of factors such as the cost of production, new product innovations, pricing, operating and R&D costs, and product quality.
The report identifies 3M Co., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Effgen GmbH, Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools, Hyperion Materials and Technologies, Krebs and Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, KURE GRINDING WHEEL, Meister Abrasives AG, Mirka Ltd., NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Protech Diamond Tools Inc., Super Abrasives, TOYODA VAN MOPPES LTD., Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, and VSM AG as some of the major market participants.
Although the rising demand from electronics and transportation industries will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Super Abrasives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
The market growth will be significant in the diamond segment over the forecast period. The expansion of the construction industry in developing economies, such as China, India, and Brazil will drive the growth of the segment.
Geography
APAC is the major market for super abrasives, occupying 47% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as rising middle-class income, fast urbanization, and a shift in working-class lifestyles.
Super Abrasives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the super abrasives market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Super Abrasives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist super abrasives market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the super abrasives market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the super abrasives market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of super abrasives market vendors
Related Reports:
Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Bonded Abrasives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Super Abrasives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.13 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.82
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Effgen GmbH, Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools, Hyperion Materials and Technologies, Krebs and Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, KURE GRINDING WHEEL, Meister Abrasives AG, Mirka Ltd., NORITAKE Co. Ltd., Protech Diamond Tools Inc., Super Abrasives, TOYODA VAN MOPPES LTD., Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, and VSM AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Diamond - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cubic boron nitride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.
10.5 Carborundum Universal Ltd.
10.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
10.7 DR. KAISER DIAMANTWERKZEUGE GmbH and Co. KG
10.8 Gunter Effgen GmbH
10.9 Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools
10.10 Meister Abrasives AG
10.11 NORITAKE Co. Ltd.
10.12 Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-abrasives-market-to-record-usd-3-13-bn-growth--driven-by-rising-demand-from-the-electronics-and-transportation-industries-301621165.html
SOURCE Technavio