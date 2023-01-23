U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Super Absorbent Polymer Market to be Worth $15.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global super absorbent polymer market size is expected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Growing demand from various application sectors such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, agriculture, and female hygiene products is expected to drive the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research, Inc., Logo
Grand View Research, Inc., Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38.0% in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Increasing demand from various application segments in Asia Pacific region particularly in China and India are likely to drive market growth at a faster pace.

  • The personal hygiene segment dominated the market in terms of revenue with a market share of more than 63.0% in 2022. Super absorbent polymers are majorly utilized in hygiene products including baby diapers, female hygiene products, adult incontinence products and other applications including personal disposable hygiene products.

  • The agriculture segment is projected to augment at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period on account of ongoing extensive research conducted by agricultural and government agencies in countries such as the U.S., China, and India regarding the novel agricultural applications of super absorbent polymers.

  • The sodium polyacrylate segment dominated the market in terms of revenue with a market share of more than 84.0% in 2022. The majority SAPs are made of sodium polyacrylate and are available in granular form or as fibers. Sodium polyacrylate is utilized in hygiene applications owing to its enhanced liquid absorption capability.

Read 120-page market research report, "Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide), By Application (Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Personal Hygiene), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Growth & Trends

Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) is a key component of baby diapers. SAPs are used to retain and absorb fluids under moderately high pressure. Emerging regions including Central & South America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness a brisk demand for baby diapers owing to different factors including rising disposable income, growing population, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of synthetic baby diapers, which are projected to play a key role in driving the regional and global SAPs market.

Life expectancy statistics have sharply increased as a result of factors like constantly developing medical infrastructure, technology developments, and expanding accessibility to medical treatments. Growing life expectancy is presumed to further assist the adult incontinence product market and, in turn, boost the growth of the SAPs market.

Super absorbent polymers find key applications in agriculture industry owing to their water absorbing and water retention properties, making them ideal for agricultural applications, particularly in water-scarce regions. These super absorbent polymers enhances water use efficiency as well as the crop yield. Problems such as diversified soil characteristics, paucity of large cultivable land, and underprivileged conditions of farmers result in an inability to adopt advantageous and latest technologies and agricultural methods.

Different manufacturers are obtaining certifications for super absorbent polymers. For instance, in July 2021, Nippon Shokubai obtained biomass certification for super absorbent polymers from International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global super absorbent polymer market on the basis of type, application, and region

Super Absorbent Polymer Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Sodium Polyacrylate

  • Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide

  • Others

Super Absorbent Polymer Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Personal Hygiene

  • Adult Incontinence Products

  • Female Hygiene Products

  • Baby Diapers

  • Agriculture

  • Medical

  • Industrial

  • Others

Super Absorbent Polymer Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in Super Absorbent Polymer Market

  • BASF SE

  • Formosa Plastics Corporation

  • LG Chemicals Ltd.

  • SDP Global Co., Ltd.

  • Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • KAO Corporation

  • Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

  • Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

  • Yixing Danson Technology

  • Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Sanyo Chemical Industries

  • Tramfloc Inc.

  • SOCO Chemical

  • Wanhua

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • PP Absorbent Hygiene Market - The global polypropylene absorbent hygiene market size is expected to reach USD 17.03 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing hygiene awareness among consumers regarding the utility of diapers and rising infant population across the globe is expected to remain a key driving factor for global polypropylene (PP) absorbent hygiene market over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population base in the U.S., Japan, and Europe has created demand for adult incontinence products.

  • Bioresorbable Polymers Market - The global bioresorbable polymers market size is estimated to reach USD 3.63 billion by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Technological advancements, innovations in plastics, and evolved decontamination devices are boosting the product demand, thereby augmenting the industry's growth. The growing geriatric population in both developed and developing nations and the resultant rise in the cases of chronic conditions, such as Cardiovascular Disorders (CVDs), diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders, will increase the drug delivery application demand, thereby driving the industry.

  • Medical Polymer Market - The global medical polymer market size is expected to reach USD 36.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to register growth due to the high adoption of polymers in implants on account of their chemical inertness and superior fatigue resistance. The demand for medical device packaging is likely to be driven by the rise in the demand for in-house and advanced medical devices.

Browse through Grand View Research's  Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-absorbent-polymer-market-to-be-worth-15-2-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301727913.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

