Super Absorbent Polymers Market to Surpass US$ 6 Billion in 2022 as Sales in Personal Care & Hygiene Reach US$ 3.2 Billion

·6 min read

Over 9 out of 10 Sales to be Contributed by Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

Fact.MR's latest report on the super absorbent polymers market provides key growth factors propelling the demand. The report offers unbiased analysis on the key trends, challenges, and strategies affecting the sales. To provide the information in a comprehensive way, the report is further segmented into type, grade, application, and region.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global super absorbent polymers market is expected to be worth more than US$ 6 billion in 2022. As per the study, the super absorbent polymers are expected to account for almost 1.2% of the worldwide polymers market value during the period of 2022 to 2032.

FactMRLogo
FactMRLogo

Increasing use of super absorbent polymers in hygiene and personal care products is one the key factors expected to contribute to market expansion. Furthermore, rising awareness of feminine hygiene and diaper consumption internationally are expected to drive demand for highly absorbent polymers.

Get A Sample Copy of the Report Now!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7177

Further, with decreasing social stigma regarding mesturation, especially in India, consumers are extensively using high quality sanitary napkins. Hence, manufacturers eyeing the India market and are using petroleum-based super absorbent polymers for the production.

Growing need for eco-friendly goods, such as bio-based super absorbent polymers (SAP), to reduce environmental impact is expected to boost market demand. SAPs are then utilized to replace petrochemical-based polymers used in disposable diapers, such as sodium polyacrylate and potassium polyacrylate. With these variables in place, the demand for super absorbent polymers is projected to open up attractive opportunities for market growth.

Key Takeaways:

  • The global consumption of super absorbent polymers is expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to US$ 9.7 billion by 2032.

  • In terms of type, due to strict rules prohibiting the use of single-use plastic, the petroleum-based super absorbent polymers category is expected to account for 92% of the market.

  • Based on application, the hygiene and personal care divisions are expected to dominate the industry, offering a US$3.2 billion potential by 2032.

  • East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are estimated to provide absolute $ opportunities of US$ 830 million and US$ 627 million, respectively.

  • Over 30% of superabsorbent polymers sales are expected to come from personal care & hygiene sector

Growth Drivers:

  • The market will benefit from increased investment in the development of renewable resources such as super absorbent polymers.

  • The rising use of urinary incontinence products among the elderly is predicted to drive demand for absorbent diapers, creating growth opportunities for highly absorbent polymers.

Restraints:

  • Strict government regulations pertaining to the use of single-use plastic are expected to hinder sales of synthetic super absorbent polymers.

  • Volatile raw material prices, such as acrylic acid and caustic soda, are expected to limit market sales.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7177

Competitive Landscape:

The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market is competitive, with leading players offering technologically superior SAP-based solutions. Due to increased demand, leading manufacturers are focused on collaborations with large distributors and stepping up their existing production capacity.

Numerous manufacturers are achieving this by expanding their international subsidiaries. Furthermore, corporations are heavily spending on R&D to give improved and creative goods to clients for a variety of uses.

For instance,

  • In November 2020, Nippon Shokubai, LiveDo Corporation (Japan), and Total Care System (Japan) jointly have been developing various technologies to promote systems that recycle disposable diapers, the use of which continues to increase. These three companies have recently developed new recycling technologies for super absorbent polymers in used diapers. The technology can be applied to a wide variety of super absorbent polymers distributed worldwide.

  • In September 2019, LG Chem and Archer Daniels Midland Company collaborated to produce bio-based acrylic acid, a basic material for the production of ultra-absorbent polymers.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • BASF SE

  • Chase Corp

  • Chemtex Speciality Limited

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Gel Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises

  • LG Chem

  • Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

  • Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd

  • Songwon

  • Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd

  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

  • Demi

  • NSB Polymers

  • M2 Polymer Technologies

More Valuable Insights on Super Absorbent Polymers Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on the super absorbent polymers market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of super absorbent polymers through detailed segmentation as follows:

SAP Market by Type:

  • Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

  • Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Grade:

  • Standard Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

  • Medical Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

  • Food/Agricultural Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Application:

  • Hygiene & Personal Care Products

·  Agriculture

  • Industrial

  • Medical

SAP Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7177

Key Questions Covered in the Super Absorbent Polymers Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the super absorbent polymers market in 2022?

  • At what rate will the global super absorbent polymers market grow until 2032?

  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the super absorbent polymers market?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global super absorbent polymers market during 2022-2032?

  • Which are the factors driving the super absorbent polymers market during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected market value of the super absorbent polymers market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Polymer Seals Market: The worldwide polymer seals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of closer to 6% from 2021 to 2031. The requirement for equipment protection from leaks, abrasion, and wear and tear in many sectors is likely to drive up total sales of polymer seals.

Medical Superabsorbent Polymers Market: the medical superabsorbent polymers market is expected to be worth USD 3,172 million in 2022 The increasing presence of healthcare institutions, as well as the need for medical dressing materials, emergency bandages, surgical tapes, and bandages, are expected to boost sales of medical superabsorbent polymers.

Polymer Nanocomposites Market: The global polymer nanocomposites market is expected to expand from US$ 5 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit growth of US$ 9 billion by the end of 2031. The rising use of polymer nanocomposites in the semiconductor sector due to its compactness, lightweight structure, and electrical conductivity will aid in market growth.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Chemical Industry

https://www.factmr.com/industry/chemical-materials

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-absorbent-polymers-market-to-surpass-us-6-billion-in-2022-as-sales-in-personal-care--hygiene-reach-us-3-2-billion-301617040.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

