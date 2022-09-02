Super Absorbent Polymers Market to Surpass US$ 6 Billion in 2022 as Sales in Personal Care & Hygiene Reach US$ 3.2 Billion

Over 9 out of 10 Sales to be Contributed by Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

Fact.MR's latest report on the super absorbent polymers market provides key growth factors propelling the demand. The report offers unbiased analysis on the key trends, challenges, and strategies affecting the sales. To provide the information in a comprehensive way, the report is further segmented into type, grade, application, and region.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global super absorbent polymers market is expected to be worth more than US$ 6 billion in 2022. As per the study, the super absorbent polymers are expected to account for almost 1.2% of the worldwide polymers market value during the period of 2022 to 2032.

Increasing use of super absorbent polymers in hygiene and personal care products is one the key factors expected to contribute to market expansion. Furthermore, rising awareness of feminine hygiene and diaper consumption internationally are expected to drive demand for highly absorbent polymers.

Further, with decreasing social stigma regarding mesturation, especially in India, consumers are extensively using high quality sanitary napkins. Hence, manufacturers eyeing the India market and are using petroleum-based super absorbent polymers for the production.

Growing need for eco-friendly goods, such as bio-based super absorbent polymers (SAP), to reduce environmental impact is expected to boost market demand. SAPs are then utilized to replace petrochemical-based polymers used in disposable diapers, such as sodium polyacrylate and potassium polyacrylate. With these variables in place, the demand for super absorbent polymers is projected to open up attractive opportunities for market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The global consumption of super absorbent polymers is expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to US$ 9.7 billion by 2032.

In terms of type, due to strict rules prohibiting the use of single-use plastic, the petroleum-based super absorbent polymers category is expected to account for 92% of the market.

Based on application, the hygiene and personal care divisions are expected to dominate the industry, offering a US$3.2 billion potential by 2032.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are estimated to provide absolute $ opportunities of US$ 830 million and US$ 627 million, respectively.

Over 30% of superabsorbent polymers sales are expected to come from personal care & hygiene sector

Growth Drivers:

The market will benefit from increased investment in the development of renewable resources such as super absorbent polymers.

The rising use of urinary incontinence products among the elderly is predicted to drive demand for absorbent diapers, creating growth opportunities for highly absorbent polymers.

Restraints:

Strict government regulations pertaining to the use of single-use plastic are expected to hinder sales of synthetic super absorbent polymers.

Volatile raw material prices, such as acrylic acid and caustic soda, are expected to limit market sales.

Competitive Landscape:

The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market is competitive, with leading players offering technologically superior SAP-based solutions. Due to increased demand, leading manufacturers are focused on collaborations with large distributors and stepping up their existing production capacity.

Numerous manufacturers are achieving this by expanding their international subsidiaries. Furthermore, corporations are heavily spending on R&D to give improved and creative goods to clients for a variety of uses.

For instance,

In November 2020, Nippon Shokubai, LiveDo Corporation (Japan), and Total Care System (Japan) jointly have been developing various technologies to promote systems that recycle disposable diapers, the use of which continues to increase. These three companies have recently developed new recycling technologies for super absorbent polymers in used diapers. The technology can be applied to a wide variety of super absorbent polymers distributed worldwide.

In September 2019, LG Chem and Archer Daniels Midland Company collaborated to produce bio-based acrylic acid, a basic material for the production of ultra-absorbent polymers.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

BASF SE

Chase Corp

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Evonik Industries AG

Gel Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises

LG Chem

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd

Songwon

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Demi

NSB Polymers

M2 Polymer Technologies

More Valuable Insights on Super Absorbent Polymers Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on the super absorbent polymers market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of super absorbent polymers through detailed segmentation as follows:

SAP Market by Type:

Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Grade:

Standard Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

Medical Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

Food/Agricultural Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Application:

Hygiene & Personal Care Products

· Agriculture

Industrial

Medical

SAP Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Super Absorbent Polymers Market Report

What is the projected value of the super absorbent polymers market in 2022?

At what rate will the global super absorbent polymers market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the super absorbent polymers market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global super absorbent polymers market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the super absorbent polymers market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the super absorbent polymers market during the forecast period?

