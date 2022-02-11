Super Bowl 2022: NFL great Troy Aikman's MVP pick

Three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback turn Fox's lead NFL analyst Troy Aikman has a perhaps not so surprising pick for MVP of Sunday's big game.

"The MVP is going to be one of the quarterbacks. It usually is. So I don't think I am going out on a limb on that one," the Dallas Cowboys great said on Yahoo Finance Live.

As for who will win the game, Aikman gives a slight nod to the L.A. Rams.

"I don't have a rooting interest. I hate that this is a game that someone has to lose. I don't want to be the diplomat here but if you said hey who do you pick, I would go with the Rams. I think they are obviously an all-star team. They have got a great pass rush. They are playing at home. There is some familiarity with the stadium. I think there is an advantage in that regard," Aikman added.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: Troy Aikman chats on the sideline before the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Aikman isn't calling big NFL games, he is continuing his love of entrepreneurship — which has included major wins with investments in car dealerships and restaurant chain WingStop.

For instance, Aikman is a few weeks removed from launching EIGHT beer after two years of developing the product along with award-winning brewmaster and beer industry veteran Phil Leinhart.

Billed as suds for the modern beer drinker — in this case meaning it's made from organic grains, has no sugar and features "antioxidant-rich" Hallertau Taurus hops — EIGHT has initially debuted at bars and restaurants in Aikman's home field of Texas. Aikman says the brand will soon be arriving to supermarket shelves.

Aikman has been visiting bars in Texas serving up the new beer to get the word out that he is taking on big beer names such as Budweiser and Molson Coors.

"People are excited. They understand what the beer is all about. It is for people that are go-getters that wake up with a passion and purpose," Aikman said.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

