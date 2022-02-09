Super Bowl LVI: How to stream Sunday's big game

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, but we might still be deciding on a key player of the game: whichever device you use to stream Sunday's championship.

As we gorge on chicken wings and pizza, we'll watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams duke it out in Super Bowl LVI.

Like last year, streaming could play a big role in viewership this season. During Super Bowl LV, broadcaster CBS reported the big game was the most live-streamed NFL game ever, with an average minute audience of 5.7 million viewers.

The big question, of course, is how to watch? We've got you covered like Jalen Ramsey on a wide receiver.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald celebrates during the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game.

NEW SMARTPHONE ALERT: Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones are out Feb. 25

GALAXY S22 OR IPHONE 13?: How Samsung's new smartphone compares to Apple's device

Watch on NBC

It's NBC's turn to host the Super Bowl. You can watch on the NBCSports.com website, the NBC Sports app, or the broadcaster's streaming service, Peacock.

There are some caveats though. For live programming, you may have to link your cable TV or streaming TV provider to gain access on NBC websites.

For Peacock, you need to sign up for their Premium plan at $4.99 a month. The site doesn't offer free trials, which means no signing up for a couple of days then canceling before you get charged. But you could sign up for a month of Peacock then drop it to get your Super Bowl fix (and maybe sneak in a couple of episodes of The Office).

Watch on a live streaming service

Multiple live TV streaming services carry NBC for your Super Bowl viewing pleasure, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

The good news here is many of these services offer free trials. So, you could pop in for a few days, catch the Super Bowl, maybe channel surf, then cancel before your subscription takes effect. Or if you like the service enough, you can stay on board. It's important to note most free trials only apply to new subscribers.

Don't forget the apps (not the ones you eat)

Story continues

You can watch "Joe Brrr" on your phone, too. The NFL will stream the game for free on its official app, available on iOS or Android. It's a great option if you find yourself away from a TV for any reason. The game will also stream live on the Yahoo! Sports app.

There's always an antenna

Stream, shmeam. Let's say you want to watch this the old school way, before even cable. You can always hook up an antenna to your TV and pick up the NBC signal to catch the big game. There are several HDTV antennas you can select online, opening the door to plenty of free, local TV channels, including NBC.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl 56: How to stream Sunday's NFL title game