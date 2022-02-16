U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Super and HomeSmart Enter Into a Nationwide Partnership

·4 min read

Top 10-ranked brokerage partners with Super in major markets across the country

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super, an insurtech company that provides subscription care for the home, today announced a nationwide partnership with HomeSmart. Super will be the home warranty partner for HomeSmart agents and brokers in all the markets where Super is available, including recently launched Atlanta and Charlotte. In Phoenix, HomeSmart's largest market, Super and its wholly-owned subsidiary Platinum will be the exclusive home warranty partner for HomeSmart agents and brokers.

Subscription Care for Your Home (PRNewsfoto/Super)
Subscription Care for Your Home (PRNewsfoto/Super)

HomeSmart is ranked in the top 7 real estate brokerages in the U.S., with a network of nearly 25,000 agents and over 195 office locations across over 45 states. The company has developed a suite of industry-leading, tech-forward tools to better support their agents so they can, in turn, focus more time and energy on their clients.

"We're thrilled by the continued commitment and partnership from leading organizations in the real estate industry," said Nilanshu Raja, Chief Financial Officer, Super. "Capitalizing on opportunities like these help us create value and drive sales so we can continue executing on our growth strategy."

"HomeSmart and Super have a shared vision of using data and technology to disrupt an industry—from real estate to home warranty—to ultimately deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Jorey Ramer, Founder and CEO, Super. "We're thrilled for this opportunity to reach more homeowners across the country as we continue on our mission to make caring for a home carefree."

Super brings technology to an industry that's ripe for innovation. With a data-driven approach to helping homeowners care for their home, Super has made impactful improvements in coverage, fraud prevention, and automation—from upfront scheduling through claim approval and service delivery.

"Delivering world-class customer service is HomeSmart's top priority and our technology is key to enabling our agents to better serve their clients," said Matt Widdows, Founder and CEO of HomeSmart International. "Super's shared focus on using technology to drive an exceptional customer experience makes them a natural choice as a partner for our agents and brokers."

"We're committed to giving our agents the tools and resources they need to provide clients with a better home-buying and selling experience. Partnering with Super helps us deliver on this promise," added Ashley Bowers, President of HomeSmart International.

Strategic relationships in the real estate industry with recognized brands like LeadingRE, and two of the top 10 brokerages in the nation with HomeSmart and @properties, continue to contribute to Super's growth. Brokers and agents seek to bring value to their clients and Super offers a data-driven solution that addresses their clients' needs when it comes to maintaining their most valuable investment.

About HomeSmart
HomeSmart is a revolutionary real estate enterprise powered by our proprietary end-to-end technology platform. We provide integrated real estate solutions to agents, brokerages, franchisees and, ultimately, the consumer. Our cloud-based platform empowers our users to succeed by providing a full suite of technology offerings covering nearly every aspect of the real estate transaction. The drive towards a seamless home buying and selling experience is the catalyst for our growth. Technology and automation are at the core of our DNA—grounded in fiscal responsibility and operational excellence. We have been developing our software in-house over the last 20 years and have a 100% adoption rate across our agents. Our technology platform is focused on scalability and automation to drive transaction velocity, volume, and operating leverage for our brokers, franchisees, agents and consumers. Our business model has fueled our expansion, and we have almost 25,000 agents across more than 195 offices in over 45 states. According to RISMedia, HomeSmart was ranked in the top five residential real estate brokerages by number of transaction sides in the United States in 2020.

About Super
Super is a San Francisco-based insurtech company. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers subscription-based care for your home. Partnering with the best local servicers to deliver quick and effective home repair and maintenance at a predictable cost, Super's vision is to make caring for a home carefree. Visit www.hellosuper.com for more information.

Media Contacts
Market Street Group for Super
Angela Baldwin / Bill Donlan
super@marketstreetgrp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-and-homesmart-enter-into-a-nationwide-partnership-301483574.html

SOURCE Super

