This Super Kmart in Medina happened to be the nation's first. Now it's being torn down

Demolition of the nation's first Super Kmart in Medina, Ohio, began on Thursday.

A piece of American retail history is coming down.

Demolition has started on the nation's first Super Kmart in Medina.

When it opened with much fanfare in July 25, 1991, it was Kmart's attempt to stave off competition from rival retailers like Walmart and grow the brand.

At 158,612 square feet that included a full grocery section, the Medina store was the largest in the chain and was open 24 hours.

The chain's second "ground up" Super Kmart was in Copley Township.

But the struggles for Kmart continued and over the ensuing years more and more stores closed.

The proverbial Blue Light at the Medina store dimmed in 2012.

The store has sat vacant ever since, aside from occasionally being home to pop-up Halloween stores.

It was eventually condemned by the city for various building code violations.

What's going in former Medina Super Kmart building?

Demolition has started so construction can begin on a new Meijer store at the former Super Kmart site.

“We are excited that the redevelopment of the former Kmart site is underway after so many years of vacancy,” said Medina Planning Director Andrew Dutton.

Mayor Dennis Hanwell said it has been a long road to see the former store redeveloped.

"This has been an eyesore in our community for over a decade and we look forward to the new building and parking lot that the Meijer’s store is investing in our community," Hanwell said.

Michigan-based Meijer has been steadily expanding its footprint in Northeast Ohio with stores in Wooster and Brimfield Township.

When it opens in Medina, it would be the chain's second store in Medina County; the first location is in Brunswick.

A look back on history of Kmart

Kmart traces its history back to 1899 when Sebastian Spering Kresge opened his first five-and-dime store in downtown Detroit.

The first Kmart branded discount department store opened in 1962 in Garden City, Michigan.

At the chain's peak in 1994, it had some 2,323 stores nationwide.

It began closing stores by the hundreds over the last 20 or so years.

There are just a couple of stores left − one in Florida and another in New York.

The Kmart at 555 South Ave. in Tallmadge closed Feb. 2, 2020.

Reinvestment in Medina's commercial district

Medina Economic Development Director Kimberly Marshall said this is just the latest reinvestment in the city's commercial district along North Court Street.

A few years ago the city completed a $30 million project to widen and enhance North Court Street.

"We are thrilled to be working with Meijer and are grateful for their investment in Medina," Marshall said. "Once Meijer opens their doors in the city and becomes an anchor tenant, we are confident it will spur additional investment and business growth as a result of their project."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Super Kmart in Medina being torn down to become Meijer grocery store