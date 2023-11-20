Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2023

Ann Hand: Thank you so much, Kevin. Hello, and welcome to our quarterly call. I'm delighted to report Super League's third quarter 2023 financial results, along with other corporate updates. So let's hit the big headline out of the gate. We've delivered a quarterly record of $7.2 million in revenue, representing top-line year-over-year revenue growth of 60% versus prior year third quarter. While the third quarter presented a volatile macroeconomic backdrop based on the uncertainty of the interest rate cycle, we now rippled across the equity market. Super League's step change quarterly and revenue growth is empirical validation that our scalable, vertically integrated and highly innovative publishing and product engine across some of today's leading digital social platforms and the wider 3D web is in demand by many of the largest brands in the world.

So as we always do on our calls, let's first frame the industry context and key trends that establish us with a differentiated position and present as an exciting opportunity. Traditional digital advertising continues to face headwinds, with ad blocking, cord cutting, the shifting landscape of audiences and attention spans, much of digital advertising doesn't perform from marketers the way it did in the past. And the statistics tell the story here, there are over 0.5 billion users in digital social platforms that are more gamified or interactive such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite. And while there's still a learning curve for brands to understand these emerging yet already mighty marketing channels, the audience has already moved there. They're there and they're highly engaged.

In fact, the average Roblox user spends 156 minutes a day on the platform as compared to 95 minutes on TikTok and 74 minutes on YouTube, 156 minutes a day. Super League is well positioned to reap the reward as ad dollars are going to inevitably catch up to this seismic shift in audience and again, attention. And it's worth noting that immersive content performs. Immersive content increases consumer engagement by 252% and has a 40% higher conversion rate. And 47% of U.S. consumers expect to discover brands first in 3D platforms through their digital personas as a true digitally native generation. Now there are three megatrends that are guiding us here. These are the trends that accelerate our growth and strategy. First, Phygital lives and commerce, meaning a blended existence, notably for Gen Z and Alpha between their digital and their physical self.

It impacts how they behave, how they prefer to interact and consume. Second, as we've talked about before, the continued democratization of content creation or often called the emergence of the content creator class through co-creation platforms like Roblox and TikTok. And finally, another megatrend is AI-led transformation that enables accelerated offer development, more efficient, faster R&D cycles and more Super League is embracing and living these trends, and these trends are fueling our business model. Now let me elaborate on our strong third quarter performance. We've taken notable strategic actions in 2023 that have impacted our trajectory. The acquisition of Melon enabled us to form SL Studios and lift our publishing capacity and margins in building immersive worlds.

And there is a fairly new but very coveted partnership with Roblox Partner Programs. We're one of a handful of companies that has this privilege relationship. And it is our view a clear sign that Roblox endorses the value we add to their ecosystem and the essential role we play as strategists, innovators and product builders inside their amazing platform. On to our pipeline. Our current audience reach, combined with our end-to-end solutions is proving that we can take an increasingly larger share of advertisers' wallets. And customers are continuously coming back to work with us, as a repeat buying percentage for the quarter remains at a strong 70%-plus. As well, our average pipeline deal remains in that $300,000 to $400,000 range with new brand and partner entrants over the last few months like Kraft Heinz, Hershey's, Wal-Mart and Publicis.

We have closed on three seven-figure deals this year versus just one seven-figure deal in '22 at about $1.2 million. But it's much more about the frequency of seven-figure deals in our pipeline and even more the size of these seven-figure deals that's growing. For me, this might be one of the most important proof points and maybe one of the most important things that I'm going to say on this call. And I really want investors to take stock of this. Recently, we landed our largest deal ever in our history, a deal valued at nearly $4 million spread across a few quarters. So again, let's pause on that, a nearly $4 million singular deal, three times our largest deal last year. This has a big message to brands and agencies that Super League is uniquely positioned to be a go-to partner for all of their immersive marketing goals, along with the increased strategic imperative that brands and agencies face that they need to create a more persistent presence in these immersive social channels for their brands.

And Super League is positioned to be that go-to partner. Now you've heard me mention before that we've served over 80 brands last year to deliver nearly $20 million in revenue. As our deal sizes continue to grow, it means we have the potential in the future to deliver big top-line results in 2024 and beyond with a fraction of the number of brands. And our sales force effectiveness continues to improve with our top sellers establishing a new ceiling of about $4 million to $4.5 million in annual booked revenue as compared to a sales capacity of approximately $2.5 million in 2022 for a top seller. That's all the pieces of the puzzle coming together here. Our compelling one-stop shop solutions, increasing brand partner knowledge and the confidence in our capability to be the team that can deliver against it.

And a more productive sales force build on a lean operating structure. Again, this is scale. This is operating leverage kicking in, and this is a game-changing time for Super League. Now to win this large program, we had to move fast, and we accepted the entire job with a lower margin than we would usually target. But that was a strategic choice and a good one in my opinion, and I do it again. Again, we believe the size of this deal will send shock wave through the hallways of global ad agencies who are supporting the largest brands in the world that Super League is a company that they must get to know. This doesn't change our resolve to continue to walk up margins to our targeted 40% to 50% range, and we can do that through new product lines and expanded revenue streams as we prove ourselves as the strategist and product builder to partner.

And to round out the P&L in the third quarter, we saw the impact of the material cost-cutting reductions that we launched in the back half of last year, and we delivered a 33% reduction in operating costs on a non-GAAP basis relative to the same quarter prior year. This reduction, coupled with top-line growth has taken a sizable bite out of our operating losses on a quarterly basis, as we make significant progress towards our goal of breakeven in 2024 with a more optimized organization and a cost structure that's focused on revenue generation. Now to expand on some of our Q3 and subsequent operating highlights, as I mentioned previously, our partnership with Roblox is a source of great pride. This came about through a lot of relationship building and hard work.

We've established ourselves as an innovator in their platform over the last few years and a trusted partner for their beloved brand and community. In my view, this validates the important role Roblox sees that we play in the health of their ecosystem. Now Roblox is the leading platform or the next-generation prefers to socialize digitally, as I shared at the onset of the call, 156 minutes a day, the average Roblox user. And this partnership opens up our access to their massive user base, which is hundreds of millions strong, along with potential access to their long list of marquee global brand partners. The Partner Program enables Super League to sell both our own immersive capability and proprietary dynamic content, along with Roblox's highly innovative wide-reaching ad inventory.

It really further expands our suite of products and allows us to take down larger and larger revenue programs. So on to some other partner specifics, leveraging our tech and capability, every week, we are launching new immersive experiences and products for powerful brands and IP owners, and none shined brighter than the launch of Hamilton in Roblox. The Hamilton Simulator brings the biggest Broadway hit ever into a 3D environment with remarkable early results. Hamilton Simulator went viral with over 1 million visits in the first two weeks and surpassed top Roblox experiences in terms of average session time of 21 minutes and overall rating of 97%. As we know, Hamilton is a once-in-a-generation cultural touchstone and this persistent, gamified Broadway experience proves that anything that exists in the physical world can have a virtual twin to reach new audiences, and it also demonstrates that education can be more fun and memorable.

And Hamilton isn't our only persistent experience. You've heard us talk before about Yas Island. We continue to support a consortium of signature Abu Dhabi entities to bring Yas Island into life, full of iconic Abu Dhabi attractions and one of the most expansive tycoon experiences on Roblox. The attractions within the virtual environment are situated across the space, representing 15 square miles in the real world, enabling endless exploration and interaction within a socially engaging world. And another more recent wildly fun experience we activated was the enchanting world of DreamWorks Animation's’ Trolls Band Together via Roblox's Livetopia. And yes, I really did play this one myself much like I played in Barbie's Dreamhouse, as you may know.

This unprecedented collaboration allows us to blend the magic of Trolls with the boundless creativity of the Roblox community and forge a new frontier where film and digital experiences coalesce into something truly extraordinary by using storytelling, interactive play and musical delight. The captivating, week-long listening party experience received 22 million visits, which is about twice the expectation for a typical immersive brand engagement. So now let's turn to the capital markets. We can't avoid them, right? As so many investors have said to me, and the markets aren't your fault, but they're your problem, right? And they're all our problem here as investors as well. We completed a $2.2 million public offering early in the third quarter, which provide necessary working capital and funds for general corporate purposes to support the ongoing growth and development of Super League.

Additionally, we executed a one for-20 reverse stock split in a concerted and successful effort to regain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements. It is my intention to remain transparent with Super League shareholders as it relates to our operations and objectives towards execution of our revenue-generating product lines. With that said, the fragmented experiential metaverse is ripe for consolidation, and we are continuously monitoring the market for select opportunities. In parallel with a judicious view of M&A, like any smart operator, management is actively working to address our short- and long-term capital requirements, and we'll provide additional updates via our SEC filings. Given the challenging environment for raising capital and the necessary time spent on those initiatives, I'm looking forward to successfully closing this chapter in short order and focusing on our 2024 path to profitability.

And looking ahead to Q4 and on the heels of our largest delever, as I've said, we have line of sight on at least $9 million in revenue, and we're just at the midpoint of the quarter. While that would be another quarterly record breaker in itself, we're not done yet. We continue to rally the troops in this seasonally strong time of year toward an even higher revenue record and perhaps our first ever eight-figure revenue quarter. So that completes our review of the third quarter and corporate update. And with that, operator, we can go to Q&A.

