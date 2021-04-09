U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.82
    +9.65 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.74
    +89.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,836.67
    +7.36 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.54
    -5.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.45
    -0.15 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.40
    -12.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.26 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6460
    +0.0140 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6080
    +0.3440 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,300.81
    +283.91 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.43
    +4.89 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

'Super Meat Boy Forever' comes to PlayStation and Xbox on April 16th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

A few months after Super Meat Boy Forever finally emerged on Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch, it's coming to PlayStation and Xbox. Team Meat is bringing the game to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on April 16th. It'll cost $20. 

The long-awaited sequel landed on PC and Switch in December, over a decade after the classic platformer Super Meat Boy was released. This time around, Meat Boy and his partner Bandage Girl set out to rescue their child, Nugget, from the clutches of Dr. Fetus. They need to make their way through many fiendishly difficult levels to reclaim their offspring.

Super Meat Boy Forever is an autorunner, so you don't have control over your character's movement speed or direction. It's more about getting the timing of jumps, slides and punches just right. The randomly generated levels draw from thousands of hand-made platforming sections to keep things fresh each time you play.

The game is also making its way to Steam later this year. There's no word as yet on when the long-planned mobile versions will arrive, however.

Recommended Stories

  • Study suggests Facebook shows users different job ads based on their gender

    Gender identity seemed to impact whether someone saw an employment ad for NVIDIA or Netflix.

  • Google Stadia is getting 10 new indie games

    Google's Stadia cloud gaming service is adding ten new indie games in the coming months including 'The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark' and 'Figment 2: Creed Valley.'

  • 'Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children' will be re-released in 4K HDR on June 8th

    Don't expect to fully understand the plot if you've only played 'FF7: Remake.'

  • Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama vote against unionization

    Amazon is on track to beat back the historic unionization attempt at its BHM1 fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama.

  • Google's Nest Thermostat is the cheapest it's ever been

    Amazon has a new deal on Google's latest Nest Thermostat that cuts $30 off its original price.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • Can a gaming mouse filled with holes really be water resistant?

    SteelSeries' Aerox 3 Wireless is an ultra-light gaming mouse full of holes that shakes off water like a duck.

  • Exclusive: Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business - sources

    Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering listing its drilling business on the local stock market, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The state oil giant says its drilling company is the largest in the Middle East. ADNOC has held discussions with banks over the potential initial public offering (IPO), said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to the least in over two years.The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. The U.S. firm, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt. The fundraising comes after the company said last year it purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The amount raised in the debt issuance is theoretically “just enough” to raise by 1% Buffett’s stakes in the five Japanese trading houses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a note. Berkshire had said last year that it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to a maximum of 9.9%.It’s a good time to be raising funds in Japan. Average spreads on local corporate bonds there have fallen to about 29 basis points, the least since December 2018, after the Bank of Japan adjusted its monetary policy to enable it to continue with easing over the long run.The offering gives Japanese investors an opportunity to buy into a well-known global firm while enjoying a bit more yield than is generally on offer in the local market.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks.The relative attractiveness of Berkshire Hathaway’s bonds can be seen also by comparing them with recent offerings from Japanese companies locally.The U.S. company’s 5-year note pays an interest rate of 0.173%, compared with 0.05% coupon on a similar tenor debt security priced by Toyota Motor Corp. last month. Nagoya Railroad Co. sold a five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% in March that garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.(Adds further background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high as tech soars; yields steady

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • Ecuador’s Divisive Presidential Vote Has Bondholders on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for an unpredictable run-off finale to Ecuador’s contentious presidential race as opinion polls flag a rally of support for career banker Guillermo Lasso, sending the nation’s dollar bonds back to levels seen before the election began.Voters will return to polling stations on Sunday to decide between self-exiled former socialist President Rafael Correa’s 36-year-old protege Andres Arauz, or Lasso, a banker and conservative from the coastal hub Guayaquil. It’s a high-stakes choice for the country and its bondholders, coming just months after Ecuador’s 11th default or debt rescheduling in almost 200 years.Arauz held a double-digit lead in the initial voting round in February, but recent polls show Lasso has closed the gap. This may be leading investors to adopt more neutral postures heading into the vote, even as many voters remain undecided, said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America Fixed Income Strategy at Amherst Pierpont. Adding to the confusion, the Indigenous political party Pachakutik has called on its supporters to spoil ballots amid fraud accusations.“The bottom line is that the latest polls warrant a neutral position on what we view as equal binary outcomes and policy risks,” Morden wrote in a note. “We had previously argued the potential for extreme heterodox policies under an Arauz candidacy and now shift our analysis to the opposite orthodox policy risk under a Lasso candidacy.”Read the QuickTake: Why Ecuador’s Runoff Vote Matters for the Bond MarketWith so much up in the air, Ecuador’s recently restructured dollar bonds are near levels seen around the first round of voting in February. The notes due in 2040 have risen from an early-March low to trade at 45.5 cents on the U.S. dollar, just off the highest since the final trading day before February’s vote. Still, they’re down about 13 cents from last year’s restructuring, and slipped less than half a cent since Tuesday. The nation’s bonds, on average, are the fourth worst-performing emerging-market debt this year in a Bloomberg Barclays index.“Asset prices have reflected optimism for a Lasso victory this month as Arauz has opposed the central bank reform bill currently making its way through the national assembly,” Citigroup Global Markets Inc. strategists including Eric Ollom and Donato Guarino said.The increased possibility of a Lasso win makes the bonds maturing in 2040 a buying option as “they would be poised for the largest upside regarding current prices,” Ramiro Blazquez and Bruno Gennari of Buenos-Aires based BancTrust wrote in a research note.The extra yield investors demand to hold Ecuador’s sovereign dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries is 1,168 basis points, putting the nation in distressed territory alongside countries such as Argentina, Belize and Lebanon, according to JPMorgan indexes.Final RoundAt stake in Sunday’s vote is the next government’s willingness to honor the terms of last year’s $17.4 billion debt restructuring and whether it can maintain fiscal targets required under a $6.5 billion deal inked in September with the International Monetary Fund. The new administration will also need to prop up Ecuador’s sputtering economy, which contracted 7.8% last year and may grow just 3.1% in 2021, according to the country’s central bank.While Lasso’s momentum in the polls has stoked speculation that he could pull off a victory, it’s still unclear if he’d be able to garner legislative support for austerity measures. Neither of the candidates will have a congressional majority if they win.“The fragmentation of the National Assembly together with the strong legislative influence of the left would make governability extremely challenging,” according to Blazquez and Gennari.Meanwhile, for Arauz, investors are split on whether he’d replicate Correa’s policies, which included a weakening of institutions, crackdowns on opponents, limiting freedom of expression and running large deficits. The candidate has adopted a more conciliatory tone in talks with bondholders, saying he’s committed to dollarization and to not restructuring the debt. However, he also continues to insist he will distribute $1 billion to poor families from the central bank’s scant reserves.“While the election is looking more competitive, Arauz retains an edge,” Eurasia Group analysts Risa Grais-Targow and Laura Duarte wrote in a note this week. “Ultimately, he represents a clearer change in economic policy, but he will also have to contend with anti-Correista sentiment, making for a close contest.”WHAT TO WATCHBrazilian traders will keep an eye on talks to resolve the 2021 budget gridlock, which has been one of the most significant local drivers this month. President Jair Bolsonaro signaled he may be leaning toward a partial veto of the bill approved by Congress, as requested by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, but the situation may still changeBrazil’s February retail sales due on April 13 may offer a fresh outlook on how the country’s economy is behaving amid increased coronavirus cases and the outlook for higher rates in the near termColombia retail sales are also due next week, on April 15Both Colombia and Chile have significant parts of their populations in lockdown in an attempt to fight the spread of Covid-19. Chile traders remain focused on the mid-term copper outlook as the commodity continues to favor local assets amid an improvement in the country’s current account balancePeru will hold its presidential election on April 11. The local market has been boosted by rising odds that market-friendly candidate Hernando de Soto will advance to the second round. Volatility should appear on Monday independent of the result(Adds Citi comment in sixth paragraph and updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Equities – German Industrial Production and Trade in Focus

    The German economy is back in focus today, with industrial production and trade data due out. Following fresh highs on Thursday, the majors will need support to go higher.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Reassurance; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has the tools to curb any inflation pressures, which are expected to be temporary as the economy reopens.The S&P 500 notched a fresh record amid slow trading. Volume on U.S. exchanges remained under 10 billion shares, hitting another low for the year. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks as giants such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. rallied. Energy producers and banks retreated. Treasuries rose, while the dollar fell.One day after the Fed’s March minutes struck a dovish tone for the path of monetary policy, Powell said the central bank would react if inflation expectations started “moving persistently and materially” above levels officials are comfortable with. He also noted that disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound, which remains “uneven and incomplete.”“The doves are in control, and today’s cautious comments from Fed Chair Powell delivered another reiteration of their ultra-accommodative stance,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said it’s too soon for central bankers to discuss tapering asset purchases as long as the pandemic continues. Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the choppy nature of the labor-market recovery.Some key events to watch this week:China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.The euro advanced 0.4% to $1.1917.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 109.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid five basis points to 1.62%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude settled at $59.60 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,756.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent-Backed Linklogis Rises 9.9% in Hong Kong Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. rose on its debut in Hong Kong, with the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company snapping a recent run of disappointing listings in the city.Shares of the Shenzhen-based firm closed 9.9% higher. Linklogis had priced its $1.02 billion initial public offering near the midpoint of an indicative range at HK$17.58 per share, while the retail portion of its offering was 98.5 times subscribed by local investors.Its performance comes after a run of underwhelming listings in Hong Kong. Fintech firm Bairong Inc. slumped 16% during its first day of trading last week, delivering the worst debut in three years, while video streaming service Bilibili Inc. also fell. It is the second IPO deal exceeding $1 billion launched in Hong Kong this year after Kuaishou Technology, which soared 161% on its debut in February.However, while Linklogis’ midpoint-pricing and ties to Tencent made it attractive, institutional demand was not particularly strong, said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “We are still in cherry-picking season where people are cautious about buying names without powerful cornerstone investors or solid businesses.”The firm offers digital services to help facilitate supply chain finance transactions in China. While its prospectus shows the company hasn’t made a profit in the last three years, revenue expanded 47% last year following an 83% surge in 2019.Chinese fintech companies are going through a particularly hard year after Beijing suddenly halted Ant Group Co.’s IPO last year, signaling wider crackdowns for the sector. Regulators are inspecting businesses spanning from online lending to payments and insurance tech, making investors wary when it comes to backing firms in the industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock Scores Biggest-Ever ETF Launch With New ESG Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- An exchange-traded fund investing in U.S. companies that BlackRock Inc. considers most likely to prosper in the transition to a low-carbon world lured the most cash on record in its first day of trading.Investors poured about $1.25 billion into the BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (ticker LCTU) on Thursday, making it the biggest launch in the ETF industry’s three-decade history, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.First-day flows on this scale are typically powered by large institutional investors lined up by the issuer before a fund launches.The BlackRock ETF will focus investments in shares of Russell 1000 companies that are deemed to be best positioned for the energy transition, taking into account issues such as clean technology and waste and water management.To have any chance of meeting the Paris climate goals of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, companies in all industries will need to lower their carbon footprint. This great rewiring of the global economy will affect companies’ long-term profitability and BlackRock “doesn’t see itself as a passive observer,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said earlier this year in a letter to clients.BlackRock said in January it manages $50 billion “in solutions that support the transition to a low-carbon economy,” including green bonds and a renewable power infrastructure business that invests in the wind and solar power markets. The world’s largest asset manager also pledged to expand dedicated low-carbon, transition-readiness strategies to offer investors exposure to companies that are most effectively adapting to transition risks.LCTU’s eye-catching debut comes amid a broad boom for ETFs focused on investments that meet environmental, social and governance standards. They attracted a record $31 billion in 2020, almost four times the prior year. About $6.3 billion was added in January, also the most ever, as investors bet the Democrats clean sweep of the U.S. government would usher in a swath of green policies.That’s all taken ESG ETF assets to a record $74.8 billion, up from less than $10 billion two years ago. The largest ETF in the space is also from BlackRock. The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, with $16.3 billion of assets, is trading at an all-time high after returning more than 50% in the past 12 months.The Financial Times earlier reported the introduction of the BlackRock fund.(Updates with extra context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: There's a racial gap in marketing by banks and payday lenders, study finds

    In a soon-to-be-published paper, researchers find that payday lenders disproportionately target people of color in their marketing efforts.

  • Toshiba Board Urges Caution Over CVC Offer, Sending Stock Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp.’s board issued an unusual statement Friday in the wake of CVC Capital Partners’s offer to take the Japanese conglomerate private, cautioning the proposal is preliminary and may not lead to a transaction. Shares tumbled.CVC’s offer is not legally binding and many details still need to be worked out, said Osamu Nagayama, chairperson of the board. Any deal also requires extensive regulatory reviews and CVC would have to organize a consortium to line up financing.“We expect that such financing process would require a substantial amount of time and involve complexity for consideration,” said Nagayama. Directors will conduct a “careful review of the initial proposal when it is further clarified in the future.”Toshiba’s shares slid 5.4% in Friday trading. The board also said the CVC proposal was “completely unsolicited and not initiated by Toshiba.”The company disclosed this week that CVC made an offer to buy out its public shareholders. The preliminary proposal is for 5,000 yen a share or about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion), Bloomberg News reported.An acquisition by a foreign buyer may prove difficult because the company has been considered an icon of Japan and several of its businesses have deep strategic importance for the country. Its nuclear unit, for example, is involved in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant. Toshiba is also the largest shareholder in memory-chip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp.Given the sensitivity around Toshiba’s bushiness, government approval would be required for the deal, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.Separately, Toshiba this week reappointed Satoshi Tsunakawa, currently chairman of the company, as an executive officer to have him deal with its largest shareholder Effissimo Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.The board approved the decision during a meeting on Wednesday, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The move will give Tsunakawa a more central role as the tech icon navigates the flurry of deal negotiations.Tsunakawa became the conglomerate’s president in June 2016 and led the company’s effort to restructure after its large-scale accounting scandal before he passed the baton to Nobuaki Kurumatani in 2018. Tsunakawa had stepped down as a representative executive officer last year.Singapore-based fund Effissimo has been increasing its pressure on Toshiba in recent months, including forcing the company to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in March. At that event, Toshiba shareholders approved the firm’s request for an independent investigation into director appointments at the annual shareholders’ meeting last year -- despite Toshiba management opposition.That vote was considered a blow to Kurumatani. Effissimo has hired lawyers to investigate those appointments.A Toshiba spokeswoman declined to comment on the board’s move.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Hires Ex-UBS Banker to Double Wealth Business in Mideast

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired a UBS Group AG banker to run its private wealth management unit for the Middle East and North Africa, as part of a strategy to expand its business catering to rich clients.Gabriel Aractingi joined the U.S. bank earlier this month as head of private wealth management for the region and will be based in Geneva. He was previously UBS’s head of global family office for MENA since 2018.“We’re aiming to double the size of the wealth management business in the Middle East, and that’s across headcount and client money we manage,” Stefan Bollinger, co-head of private wealth management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in an interview.“We’re committed to an aggressive growth plan internationally and a big part of that will be in the EMEA region,” Bollinger said.Goldman is looking to grow its wealth management and consumer banking business as part of a strategy outlined by Chief Executive Officer David Solomon to make the firm less reliant on trading revenue.As part of that strategy it’s planning to boost its private wealth arm, echoing a similar approach Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS have employed in bringing investment banking advice into how it serves wealthy clients. Rich families in the Middle East, which often also control large conglomerates, are an attractive opportunity.Mideast FocusLooking to bulk up its presence in the oil-rich Gulf, the bank earlier named Fadi Abuali and Zaid Khaldi as co-chief executive officers for the Middle East and North Africa after Wassim Younan, the regional CEO, retired at the end of 2020.But a number of key bankers have left the firm recently, with the head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia departing last month to join the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. Veteran Dubai-based dealmaker Hazem Shawki left for Credit Suisse and two other executives departed this year to join Saudi Research & Marketing Group.Aractingi was Morgan Stanley’s CEO in the kingdom until August 2016 and then joined Bahrain’s Investcorp Bank BSC as the head of its Saudi Arabia business.The U.S. bank has made progress on its goal of raking in more fees from money management, as the pool of asset-management and wealth-management funds it oversees grew to $2.1 trillion. The firm has vowed to turbocharge its capital-raising activities driven by new planned funds in alternative investments.The goal of its wealth management business in the Middle East and North Africa is to continue to grow its offering to high-net-worth individuals, family offices and foundations, with a plan to add more advisers and expand its products in the coming months.“The key target markets for us will be Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar,” said Abuali, who’s also CEO of asset management for EMEA. “Clients in this region are very sophisticated and because of the dollar peg, appetite for U.S. assets is high -- which plays to a lot of our strengths.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China factory gate prices rise by most in nearly three years as economic recovery quickens

    China's factory gate prices beat analyst expectations to rise at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March in the latest sign that a recovery in the world's second-largest economy is gathering momentum. China's producer price index (PPI) rose 4.4% in annual terms, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, far above a 3.5% rise forecast in a Reuters poll and up sharply from a 1.7% increase in February. Consumer prices also returned to inflation after two months of price falls.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.