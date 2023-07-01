Is Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMCI) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Super Micro Computer's (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock increased significantly by 134% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Super Micro Computer's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Super Micro Computer

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Super Micro Computer is:

33% = US$587m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.33 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Super Micro Computer's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Super Micro Computer has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 5.0% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 51% net income growth seen by Super Micro Computer over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Super Micro Computer's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Super Micro Computer is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Super Micro Computer Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Super Micro Computer doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Super Micro Computer's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

