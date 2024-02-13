For Super Micro Computer Insiders, Selling US$21m Of Shares Was A Smart Move

Even though Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock gained 13% last week, insiders who sold US$21m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$249, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Super Micro Computer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Charles Liang, for US$13m worth of shares, at about US$252 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$773. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 0.9% of Charles Liang's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Super Micro Computer than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$249, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Super Micro Computer Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Super Micro Computer. In that time, insiders dumped US$18m worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director Shiu Chan spent US$1.1m on purchasing shares. The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership Of Super Micro Computer

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Super Micro Computer insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$6.5b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Super Micro Computer Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Super Micro Computer, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Super Micro Computer is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Super Micro Computer (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

