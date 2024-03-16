Super Micro Computer Insiders Sold US$27m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

The fact that multiple Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Super Micro Computer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Charles Liang, sold US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$252 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$1,069. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.9% of Charles Liang's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Super Micro Computer shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$303. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Super Micro Computer Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Super Micro Computer recently. In total, insiders sold US$6.6m worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Independent Director Shiu Chan bought US$1.1m worth. The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership Of Super Micro Computer

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Super Micro Computer insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$8.9b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Super Micro Computer Tell Us?

The stark truth for Super Micro Computer is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Super Micro Computer makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Super Micro Computer (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

