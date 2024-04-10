Here’s How Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Contributed to the Underperformance of ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The Strategy underperformed the benchmark in the quarter. The small-cap growth universe revealed a stark dichotomy despite the positive performance of the benchmark Russell 2000 Growth Index, which returned 7.58% in the first quarter. The Strategy posted gains in 5 of the nine sectors in which it was invested on an absolute basis. Overall stock selection detracted from performance, partially offset by positive sector allocation effects on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions. On April 9, 2024, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock closed at $904.20 per share. One-month return of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was -23.89%, and its shares gained 736.37% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a market capitalization of $52.941 billion.

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"While large cap benchmarks get a lot of attention for a handful of mega cap stocks driving the lion's share of performance, we would highlight even more extreme and unprecedented concentration in small cap benchmarks. Year to date, one stock, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has driven 37% of the return of the benchmark. Currently, SMCI is the largest constituent by weight in our benchmark, and it peaked at over 4.5%, representing the largest individual security weight in a monthly dataset going back to 1985. That represented a weighting 83% higher than the second-largest weight (from 1999). Moreover, MicroStrategy at its peak this past quarter would have represented the fourth-largest security in the 38 years of the monthly dataset. We are hard-pressed to recall another instance where the largest constituent of our benchmark was also added to the S&P 500, as SMCI was this March. We would note that SMCI currently is a $61 billion market capitalization company and MicroStrategy boasts a market capitalization of $28 billion, both well above the $6.8 billion weighted average market cap of the Strategy. Enthusiasm for AI and bitcoin have fueled this atypical concentration and performance distortion. Bitcoin rallied fast and furiously following the SEC's approval of the first bitcoin ETF in early January, while the AI infrastructure build-out has had a narrow set of beneficiaries. Against this backdrop, the ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its benchmark. We are disappointed by this result, although 79% of the relative underperformance was due to not owning these two large benchmark holdings, which have fundamental and governance factors that have caused us, as long-term investors focused on quality sustainable growth stories, to avoid them."

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was held by 40 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 41 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

