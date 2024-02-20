Super Micro Short Sellers Notch $1.2 Billion as Shares Fall

(Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc.’s 20% rout Friday was a much-needed win for short sellers facing billions of dollars in losses amid its blistering rally.

Traders who bet against the semiconductor company netted paper profits of $1.2 billion on the one-day dip, its biggest drop since August. Even with the gains, the contrarian group is still down roughly $4.8 billion in paper losses over the last year as the stock has surged more than 760%, according to data from S3 Partners LLC.

“If you’ve been short on the way up, you probably are feeling a lot of pain,” said Michael Sansoterra, chief investment officer at Silvant Capital Management.

Shares fell as much as 9.5% Tuesday morning, even after Rosenblatt Securities boosted its price target on the company to a Wall Street high of $1,300 from $700, citing continued momentum in artificial intelligence computing.

“We expect Supermicro to achieve significant market share gains, potentially reaching double digits in the next few years from its current mid-single digits, with a special emphasis on enterprise solutions,” analyst Hans Mosesmann wrote in a note. “A pivotal factor in Supermicro’s growth trajectory is the adoption of liquid cooling technology, a critical development for overcoming challenges in cloud computing at scale in AI.”

Still, short sellers are sticking to their bets that Super Micro’s climb will eventually end. In the last 30 days, the group has increased shares shorted by 12%, piling an additional $623 million into bets against the artificial intelligence darling, per S3.

On Friday, the cost of puts — which serve as downside protection — sank less than equivalent calls, which give exposure to added gains. That dynamic reversed trading patterns earlier in the week, when seemingly boundless euphoria for AI pumped interest in call options and propelled the one-month call skew to its highest level in more than a year.

Short sellers may be emboldened by the San Jose, California-based company’s sharp moves higher. The stock rallied 246% in 2023 and is up about 160% so far this year, a jump that has some resemblance to the social media-fueled gains of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp.

“All of a sudden it kind of got a meme stock kind of feel,” said Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management, adding that Super Micro does have good things going for it like underlying growth.

Still, its run has been helped by the “AI wave,” Mulberry added. “It got pumped up to a point and then you start to see the shorts build in and it’s like, all right, I’ve seen this movie before.”

