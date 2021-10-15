Super Mom Colleen Burns Shares Helpful Survival Tips for Busy Moms on TipsOnTV

Advice from the Author of MOMARCHY, Why Moms Rule the World

Colleen Burns

Colleen Burns

Colleen Burns

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colleen was a successful reporter and later became the producer of an Award-winning show. Colleen is still a journalist and author, but now has another demanding job as the mother of six boys. Colleen shares her family survival tips and explains how she transitioned from the news business to 'MOMARCHY'.

TECH OPTION WE MIGHT USE EVERYDAY

The myQ Smart Garage Control can make daily life easier for mom. It's a quick and easy smart home upgrade that will let mom link her existing garage door opener to the myQ app to enable on-the-go management of daily activities. Having this clever device in her corner means mom will never have to worry if the garage door was left open, plus she can receive real-time alerts when children arrive home from school, remotely let in the dog walker and keep packages and groceries safe and secure with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery. For more information, visit www.myq.com

EASY MEALS FOR BUSY FAMILIES

Save A Lot is Colleen's go-to Hometown Grocer to get quality ingredients, easy meals, and, on busy days, she picks up a lot of frozen breakfast items at a great value. At Save A Lot, there is something for everyone. Colleen's kids love the Morning Delight breakfast choices like the sausage egg and cheese croissant, homestyle waffles, french toast sticks and breakfast bowls. Remember to pick up a Save A Lot gift card to make sure kids and parents always have what they need and crave. For more information, visit savealot.com

SNACK SUGGESTIONS FOR AFTER-SCHOOL

A go-to snack is Mott's Mighty, a NEW line of delicious vitamin-packed juices and fiber-powered apple sauces to help kids be their best as they grow. Kids will love the delicious taste expected from Mott's. Parents will love the juice with vitamins A, C, & E to help a healthy immune system, as well as the applesauce with added fiber to support healthy digestion. With no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors, it's a perfect sidekick to helping raise the mightiest kids. For more information, visit www.motts.com

Story continues

ANY OTHER TIPS FOR BUSY MOMS

The Cync Indoor Smart Camera provides peace of mind, security, and data privacy that every busy mom needs and deserves, and find it on Lowes.com. Monitor any room in the home and have two-way communication right from a phone and even receive alerts based on motion. The Cync Indoor Smart Camera also has a sliding privacy shutter to easily disable the camera and microphone for added privacy.

Site

tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images













Image 1: Colleen Burns





Suggests for Busy Moms









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



