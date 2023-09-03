Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.69

Super Retail Group Limited's (ASX:SUL) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.69 on 18th of October. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 6.0%.

Super Retail Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Super Retail Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 10.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 106%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.32 total annually to A$0.78. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.3% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Super Retail Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Super Retail Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Super Retail Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Super Retail Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

