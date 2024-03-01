Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Super Retail Group's shares before the 6th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.76 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Super Retail Group stock has a trailing yield of around 4.7% on the current share price of AU$16.31. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Super Retail Group paid out more than half (65%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 39% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Super Retail Group's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years. Super Retail Group has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Super Retail Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Super Retail Group for the upcoming dividend? Super Retail Group's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Super Retail Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Super Retail Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

