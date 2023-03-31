Is Super Retail Group Limited's (ASX:SUL) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Super Retail Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Super Retail Group is:

21% = AU$275m ÷ AU$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Super Retail Group's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, Super Retail Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Super Retail Group's significant 21% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between Super Retail Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Super Retail Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Super Retail Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 65% (implying that it keeps only 35% of profits) for Super Retail Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Super Retail Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 67%. However, Super Retail Group's future ROE is expected to decline to 15% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Super Retail Group's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

