Super Retail Group Limited's (ASX:SUL) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Super Retail Group's (ASX:SUL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.7% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Super Retail Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Super Retail Group is:

19% = AU$262m ÷ AU$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Super Retail Group's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Super Retail Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 17% seen over the past five years by Super Retail Group.

As a next step, we compared Super Retail Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

ASX:SUL Past Earnings Growth March 17th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Super Retail Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Super Retail Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 66% (or a retention ratio of 34%) for Super Retail Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Super Retail Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 68% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Super Retail Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 17% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Super Retail Group's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

