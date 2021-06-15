U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Kazuya from Tekken

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players didn't have to wait long to find out the identity of the next fighter during the E3 Nintendo Direct: it's Tekken stalwart Kazuya Mishima. Bringing a character from another beat 'em up to SSBU isn't the wildest addition, particularly when rumors pegged Master Chief from Halo as the next fighter, but Tekken fans might be pleased.

Kazuya is the fifth DLC character to be confirmed for the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, joining the likes of Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7 and Steve/Alex from Minecraft. One more fighter will be revealed for the pass by the end of the year, so there's still a chance for Waluigi. Director Masahiro Sakurai will offer a more in-depth look at Kazuya in SSBU on June 28th at 10AM ET. 

