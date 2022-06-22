Superabsorbent Polymer Market to Reach US$ 16.3 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Rising demand for baby diapers and adult incontinence spurring use of superabsorbent polymers (SAPs); growing use in female hygiene products underpins lucrative opportunities in superabsorbent polymer market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent superabsorbent polymer market demand analysis highlights the growing trend of the utilization of the material in wide range of absorbent hygiene products. Massive use of superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) in baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products will account for largest revenue share in superabsorbent polymer market during the forecast period. The TMR study has found that the global market is projected to advance at CAGR of 5.8% during 2022–2031.



The demand for SAPs is proliferating among baby and adult hygiene products on the back of superb fluid retention ability of various types of resins. Extensive R&D has helped improve the design characteristics and modify the properties to enable companies to explore new revenue streams. This will continue to increase the market share for superabsorbent polymer especially in baby diapers and adult incontinence products.

The past few years has witnessed emerging revenue potential in the use of SAPs in the agriculture industry. They have been especially useful for the utilization of water in agriculture, essentially by promoting water use efficiency of soil. Superabsorbent polymers have gathered traction among personal hygiene product manufacturers and customers, as the absorbent products are vital for improving the quality of life of the user.

Key Findings of Superabsorbent Polymer Market Study

Massive Utilization in Personal Hygiene Products Generates Enormous Avenues : Materials that absorb and retain water several times their weights are extensively researched for their role in making incontinence products and hygiene products. Their use has risen continuously to meet the wide demand for feminine hygiene products and adult incontinence products. A spate of studies have reiterated the role of such products as essential in reducing the risks of infections, rashes and irritation, and also helpful for personal dignity. Consumers have become aware of the availability of range of brands in personal hygiene segment. This has opened a vast commercialization avenue in the superabsorbent polymer market. Sodium polyacrylate-based SAPs have gained preference in personal hygiene. In terms of volume, it held 51.7% share of the superabsorbent polymer market in 2021.





Need for Improving Attributes of Baby Diapers Catalyzing Market Prospects: Increased focus of parents on hygiene of babies and changing lifestyle have boosted the revenue potential in the sales of products made of superabsorbent polymers. Rise in demand for baby diapers among the populations in many developing regions has spurred lucrative opportunities for players in the superabsorbent polymer market. Shift toward bio-based SAPs will open up new frontiers, owing largely to the environmental impact of petroleum-based products.



Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Key Drivers

Growing awareness of the essential need for adult incontinence and feminine hygiene products among the common masses has helped expand the avenue in the superabsorbent polymer market. Both traditional and electronic media has played crucial role in raising the awareness.





Growing R&D on sodium polyacrylates has unlocked lucrative avenues for companies in the superabsorbent polymer market. The trend will help propel the future evolution of the market.



Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the superabsorbent polymer market in 2021. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting competitive pricing of the products to penetrate the regional market. The superabsorbent polymer market prospects in the region are ebullient, given the rise in middle-class demography over the years.





Rapidly aging population has steered the demand especially in North America and Europe. These regional markets are projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. New revenue streams have emerged from the growing demand for the products in the agriculture industry.



Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the superabsorbent polymer market are Zappa Stewart, Acuro Organics Ltd., KAO Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, SNF Holding Company, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and BASF SE.

Superabsorbent Polymer Market Segmentation

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

South Africa

GCC Countries



