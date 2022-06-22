U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,772.57
    +7.78 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,531.35
    +1.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.00
    +44.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.75
    -0.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.23
    -3.29 (-3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.32 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0576
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1540
    -0.1530 (-4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2263
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2360
    -0.4210 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,274.30
    -1,119.05 (-5.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.89
    -3.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Superabsorbent Polymer Market to Reach US$ 16.3 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rising demand for baby diapers and adult incontinence spurring use of superabsorbent polymers (SAPs); growing use in female hygiene products underpins lucrative opportunities in superabsorbent polymer market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent superabsorbent polymer market demand analysis highlights the growing trend of the utilization of the material in wide range of absorbent hygiene products. Massive use of superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) in baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products will account for largest revenue share in superabsorbent polymer market during the forecast period. The TMR study has found that the global market is projected to advance at CAGR of 5.8% during 2022–2031.

The demand for SAPs is proliferating among baby and adult hygiene products on the back of superb fluid retention ability of various types of resins. Extensive R&D has helped improve the design characteristics and modify the properties to enable companies to explore new revenue streams. This will continue to increase the market share for superabsorbent polymer especially in baby diapers and adult incontinence products.

The past few years has witnessed emerging revenue potential in the use of SAPs in the agriculture industry. They have been especially useful for the utilization of water in agriculture, essentially by promoting water use efficiency of soil. Superabsorbent polymers have gathered traction among personal hygiene product manufacturers and customers, as the absorbent products are vital for improving the quality of life of the user.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46173

Key Findings of Superabsorbent Polymer Market Study

  • Massive Utilization in Personal Hygiene Products Generates Enormous Avenues: Materials that absorb and retain water several times their weights are extensively researched for their role in making incontinence products and hygiene products. Their use has risen continuously to meet the wide demand for feminine hygiene products and adult incontinence products. A spate of studies have reiterated the role of such products as essential in reducing the risks of infections, rashes and irritation, and also helpful for personal dignity. Consumers have become aware of the availability of range of brands in personal hygiene segment. This has opened a vast commercialization avenue in the superabsorbent polymer market. Sodium polyacrylate-based SAPs have gained preference in personal hygiene. In terms of volume, it held 51.7% share of the superabsorbent polymer market in 2021.

  • Need for Improving Attributes of Baby Diapers Catalyzing Market Prospects: Increased focus of parents on hygiene of babies and changing lifestyle have boosted the revenue potential in the sales of products made of superabsorbent polymers. Rise in demand for baby diapers among the populations in many developing regions has spurred lucrative opportunities for players in the superabsorbent polymer market. Shift toward bio-based SAPs will open up new frontiers, owing largely to the environmental impact of petroleum-based products.

Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=46173

Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Key Drivers

  • Growing awareness of the essential need for adult incontinence and feminine hygiene products among the common masses has helped expand the avenue in the superabsorbent polymer market. Both traditional and electronic media has played crucial role in raising the awareness.

  • Growing R&D on sodium polyacrylates has unlocked lucrative avenues for companies in the superabsorbent polymer market. The trend will help propel the future evolution of the market.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46173

Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific held a major share of the superabsorbent polymer market in 2021. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting competitive pricing of the products to penetrate the regional market. The superabsorbent polymer market prospects in the region are ebullient, given the rise in middle-class demography over the years.

  • Rapidly aging population has steered the demand especially in North America and Europe. These regional markets are projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. New revenue streams have emerged from the growing demand for the products in the agriculture industry.

Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the superabsorbent polymer market are Zappa Stewart, Acuro Organics Ltd., KAO Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, SNF Holding Company, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and BASF SE.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=46173

Superabsorbent Polymer Market Segmentation

  • Product

    • Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

      • Monoclonal Antibodies

      • Erythropoietin

      • Others

    • Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

      • Insulin

      • Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

      • Recombinant Human Growth Factor

      • Interferons

    • Recombinant Peptides

  • Indication

    • Chronic Diseases

    • Oncology

    • Autoimmune Diseases

    • Infectious Diseases

    • Blood Disorders

    • Growth Hormone Deficiency

    • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia & New Zealand

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • South Africa

  • GCC Countries

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports by TMR:

Disposable Gloves Market - Disposable Gloves Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a disposable gloves market share of US$ 18.5 Bn by 2031

Solvents Market - Solvents Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a solvents market share of US$ 45.2 Bn by 2031

Concentrated Solar Power Market - Concentrated Solar Power Market is likely to register a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a concentrated solar power market share of US$ US$ 69.7 Bn by 2031

Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market - Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market is likely to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a metal and ceramic injection molding market share of US$ 7 Bn by 2031

Printing Inks Market - Printing Inks Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a printing inks market share of US$ 43090.6 Mn by 2031

Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Crop Protection Chemicals Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a crop protection chemicals market share of US$ 106.7 Bn by 2031

Thermoplastic Composites Market - Thermoplastic Composites Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a thermoplastic composites market share of US$ 27 Bn by 2031

Insect Growth Regulator Market - Insect Growth Regulator Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a insect growth regulator market share of US$ 1.34 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • This Chip Stock Just Blew Wall Street Away

    AMD's first-quarter results set records across the board. Now investors have a front-row seat to the company's growth journey.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Revlon Extends Rally to 800% From Low as Retail Traders Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into shares of Revlon Inc., driving its gains from a record low to 800% as individual investors looked to strike a quick profit, while ignoring the fundamentals of the troubled cosmetics giant.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Restates Promise: Markets WrapThe S

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Since each of the three major U.S. indexes hit an all-time closing high between mid-November and early January, we've witnessed the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumble as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. Significant declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite firmly put these indexes in a bear market. While there's no doubt that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during bear markets can weigh on an investor's psyche, history has repeatedly shown that buying high-quality stocks on these dips is a smart, moneymaking strategy.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, shed more than 50% of its market value this year as investors fretted over its decelerating growth and polarizing plans for the future. Let's review three reasons to buy Meta -- and one reason to sell it -- to find out. Meta generates nearly all of its revenue from its advertising business, which shares a near-duopoly with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google across the U.S. and other major markets.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Here are three stocks you can scoop up today and hold for another three years to wait for a good outcome.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Help You Crush Historically High Inflation

    When investing legend Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors are inclined to pay attention. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created more than $590 billion in value for his shareholders and led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1% (through Dec. 31, 2021). The following five Warren Buffett stocks are well-positioned to help you crush high inflation.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, crude oil plunges, Treasuries drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving as Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress.

  • Altria Stock Dives As This Decision Threatens To Vaporize Juul Investment

    Altria stock slid 9% on Wednesday on a report that the FDA is planning to order Juul to pull its e-cigarettes off the market.

  • The 7 Worst Housing Markets in America, According to Lennar

    New Jersey and Florida are hot. Housing in Austin and Seattle is not, co-CEO Richart Beckwitt told investors.