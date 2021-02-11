U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

SuperAnnotate, a computer vision platform, partners with with open-source to spread visual ML

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

SuperAnnotate, a NoCode computer vision platform, is partnering with OpenCV, a non-profit organization that has built a large collection of open-source computer vision algorithms. The move means startups and entrepreneurs will be able to build their own AI models and allow cameras to detect objects using machine learning. SuperAnnotate has so far raised $3M to date from investors including Point Nine Capital, Fathom Capital and Berkeley SkyDeck Fund.

The AI-powered computer vision platform for data scientists and annotation teams will provide OpenCV AI Kit (OAK) users with access to its platform, as well as launching a computer vision course on building AI models. SuperAnnotate will also set up the AI Kit’s camera to detect objects using machine learning and OAK users will get $200 of credit to set up their systems on its platform.

The OAK is a multi-camera device that can run computer vision and 3D perception tasks such as identifying objects, counting people and measuring distances. Since launching, around 11,000 of these cameras have been distributed.

OpenCV AI Kit aims to do for computer vision what Raspberry Pi did for hobbyist hardware

The AI Kit has so far been used to build drone and security applications, agricultural vision sensors or even COVID-related detection devices (for example, to identify people whether someone is wearing a mask or not).

Tigran Petrosyan, co-founder and CEO at SuperAnnotate said in a statement that: "Computer vision and smart camera applications are gaining momentum, yet not many have the relevant AI expertise to implement those. With OAK Kit and SuperAnnotate, one can finally build their smart camera system, even without coding experience."

Competitors to SuperAnnotate include Dataloop, Labelbox, Appen and Hive .

  • Bumble IPO Brings Home The Honey; Dating App Provider Rakes In $2.15 Billion

    Dating app Bumble looked hot with its initial public offering that widely exceeded expectations and raised $2.15 billion. The Bumble IPO priced late Wednesday and will trade Thursday.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Pot Stocks Are Flying High Again. It’s Not Just Reddit.

    Canadian grower Tilray jumped 51% on Wednesday. Sundial Growers jumped 79%. Shares of Aurora Cannabis—a name that’s been popular with retail traders in the past—rose 21%.

  • Jim Cramer's 7 rules for new investors who want to make real money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • Bumble, Tilray, Disney, PepsiCo and Pinterest - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    Stock futures rise as Wall Street debates tame inflation data; Bumble IPO raises $2.15 billion; Disney and Pepsi report earnings; Tilray surges again as cannabis sector is targeted by Reddit crowd.

  • Elon Musk’s Younger Brother Sells $25.6 Million Tesla Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Kimbal Musk, the younger brother of Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc. board member, sold $25.6 million of shares in the electric-car maker, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.The 48-year-old sold 30,000 shares on Feb. 9 at an average price of $852.12, according to the filing. Tesla shares dropped 5.3% Wednesday to close at $804.82. Tesla soared 743% in 2020 and is up another 14% this year.Read more: Tesla Insider Stock Sales Are on Pace to Eclipse a 2013 PeakThe transaction reduced Kimbal Musk’s holding to 599,740 Tesla shares, which amounts to $483 million. Tesla insiders hold a 19.6% stake in the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Board member Antonio Gracias meanwhile sold 150,747 Tesla shares, leaving him with a direct holding of 2,545. However, he replaced these with new long positions via long-dated call options, also known as Long-term Equity Anticipation Securities, or LEAPs. Gracias bought about 150,000 call options expiring in June 2022 and 2025 with exercise prices of $52.38 and $68.56. He also indirectly owns 1.3 million Tesla shares through AJG Growth Fund.Read more: LEAPs: Here’s a Chance to Hop over RiskKimbal Musk is chief executive officer and co-founder of The Kitchen Restaurant Group. Gracias is the founder and head of Valor Equity Partners.(Updates with transactions by board member Antonio Gracias.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Screen Of The Day: Big Money Is Snapping Up These Growth Stocks

    Investors in growth stocks should seek stocks boasting strong institutional sponsorship. Here are some names that are being snapped up by funds.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy Amid The Global Chip Shortage?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Wobbles As Tilray Leads Climax Stocks; The Bull Case For Tesla's Retreat

    The market rally wobbled Wednesday, as Tilray led big moves in climax-type stocks. Nvidia stood out while Tesla's retreat could end up being bullish.

  • Can XPeng Rally From Current Levels?

    After a sharp rally to a 52-week high of $72.20, XPeng (XPEV) stock has been in a zone of consolidation. On Feb. 9, the stock closed at $48.75, and thus, a break-out to the upside could be imminent. Let’s discuss the bullish thesis for the stock, with an initial investment horizon of 12-24 months. As an overview, concerns related to climate change has the potential to trigger sustained growth for several sectors. The electric vehicle space is positioned for multi-decade growth, with China likely to remain the biggest market. With an operating base in China, Xpeng is well positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds. Bloomberg estimates that 1.7 million EVs were sold in FY2020, with EV sales likely to increase to 8.5 million units in FY2025 and to 54 million units by FY2040. If this estimate is realistic, it’s just the beginning of the growth story for EV companies. Of course, investors need to be selective. To this end, XPeng is among the quality players that will survive and grow. XPeng is on a High Growth Trajectory XPeng has continued to report strong vehicle deliveries. This is likely to translate to sustained top-line growth and margin improvement. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported the delivery of 12,964 vehicles, which reflects a 303% gain on a year-on-year basis. Even for January 2021, vehicle deliveries increased by 470% year-on-year. Going forward, vehicle deliveries should remain strong due to two reasons. First and foremost, as China’s economy crawls back to normalcy, EV sales for FY2021 are likely to be 40% higher compared to the last year, according to S&P Global. Further, China’s EV sales are expected to reach 6 million units by FY2025, from 1.8 million units in the current year. This presents a big growth opportunity for XPeng even amidst strong competition. As the company’s physical sales and service network expands, this should drive sustained growth in vehicle deliveries. Second, XPeng’s growth is not limited to China. In December 2020, the company delivered G3 Smart Electric SUVs to customers in Norway. This is just the beginning of the company’s expansion into the European markets. It’s worth noting that nine of the top ten markets for electric vehicle penetration are in Europe. Clearly, the opportunity is big and XPeng is making the right moves. Financial Flexibility to Push for Aggressive Growth In the last quarter of 2019, Nio Inc (NIO) had plunged to a low of $1.32. A key reason was cash burn and the struggle to finance growth. Once the company managed to boost its cash position, the stock skyrocketed. Therefore, it’s important to discuss the financial headroom for growth companies. XPeng is well positioned on that front. For Q3 2020, the company reported $2.9 billion in cash and equivalents. In Q4 2020, the company also raised gross proceeds of $2.2 billion in a follow-on offering. Recently, the company entered into an agreement with banks for RMB12.8 billion in credit facilities. With these rounds of funding, the company looks well financed for the next 24 months. The company’s vehicle level margin also turned positive in Q3 2020. Considering the growth in vehicle deliveries, XPeng should be able to deliver operating level profit in the next few quarters. This is another potential upside trigger for shares. It should be noted that the company has already initiated the construction of a smart EV manufacturing base. It’s likely to commence production in December 2022. What’s more, the company already has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units. With the new manufacturing facility, the company will be positioned to cater to incremental demand. EBITDA margin will also improve on economies of scale. Wall Street’s Take Turning to analysts on the Street, XPEV has received 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell in the last three months. So, the stock gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. At $53.93, the average analyst price target suggests 11% upside potential. (See XPeng stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway XPeng is well positioned for sustained growth in the coming years. The company is investing in new manufacturing, technology as well as placed a significant focus on increasing its sales footprint. This is likely to deliver results in the form of strong top-line growth and margin expansion. The stock has been in a consolidation range and it would not be surprising if XPEV doubles from current levels in the next 12-24 months. Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now?

  • Tesla’s big bitcoin bet could come back to bite the EV maker

    Tesla put $1.5 billion into bitcoin, but there's no guarantee it will pay off, and could end up hurting the company in the end.

  • Microsoft tried to buy Pinterest in recent months: report

    Microsoft Corp. made overtures to buy Pinterest Inc. in recent months, the Financial Times reported Wednesday night.

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.