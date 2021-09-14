Superbia Services Launches First Commercial Products With Superbia New Era Program Offering Access To Benefits For 16 Million American LGBTQ Individuals And Allies

Superbia Opens its Financial Services Marketplace with Benefits that Help Increase LGBTQ Community Members Access to Healthcare Services at Reduced Rates, Ease the Daily Cost of Living Expenses, and Provide Access to Counselling Services to Support Wellness

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superbia Services Inc., the organization advancing the equal treatment of LGBTQ persons in financial and other fundamental services, announces the launch of Superbia New Era, an historic offer to more than 16 million LGBTQ Americans and supporting allies that includes access to healthcare advice, cost-reducing tools, and incentives to encourage physical and mental wellbeing. The Superbia Spirit Plan is available for free activation by Superbia members with additional tiers of increased benefits available for purchase. Access to the Superbia New Era benefits listed below is provided through an arrangement with Alliance HealthCard of Florida, Inc., an Aon company. Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. Access to the New Era program is available to all Superbia Members as part of the organization's goal, especially in these challenging times, to place the community first and serve the community with a holistic approach to financial security, personal wellness, and the opportunity to live more freely in the equal treatment of achieving one's dreams. To learn more and to become a Superbia Member, visit www.superbia.org.

As a member of the community, Superbia worked diligently through the rapid changes and unique challenges of the past year to adjust and respond to real community needs in the development and launch of products and offerings.

"The pandemic has been a very challenging experience for all, leaving many to navigate new waters," said Myles Meyers, Founder & CEO of Superbia Services Inc. "Our community was hit particularly hard because we over-index in employment in the hard-hit service and labor areas and because we went into this period in a disadvantaged position, from decades of persisting discrimination and intolerance. Our community needs access to fundamental services that provide relief and a road to recovery. The value the Superbia New Era program can bring to the community is vast. The Superbia Spirit benefits alone offer savings on groceries, clothing, childcare – and includes a calculator that is based on your lifestyle of spending to estimate your personal savings from the benefit. The average household could save thousands a year.

Story continues

"Superbia holds stringent standards in the relationships it establishes," continued Meyers. "Aon, whose CEO was recognized in January 2021 as the #1 Ally on the INvolve OUTstanding LGBT+ Ally Executives List, demonstrates a level of commitment to our community that aligns to our standard."

The Superbia New Era program benefits are available through three plans which feature increasing value and services:

Superbia Spirit Plan* – Available to Superbia Members to activate and receive the following benefits at no cost for one year:

Superbia TakeCare Plan* – Available for Purchase $14.99/month

Superbia TakeAction Plan* – Available for Purchase $24.99/month

The Superbia New Era program was developed in response to these challenging times, and Superbia continues to develop other financial products and services that support our mission to accelerate inclusion and the social and economic equality of LGBTQ Americans.

"Many people know Superbia because of the historic 2019 approval of the credit union charter in service to the national LGBTQ community," added Meyers. "The approval of a charter is the beginning when launching a De Novo credit union, bound to regulatory provisions and years of additional oversight. Superbia Services continues the effort that will see the launch of Superbia Credit Union, under the approval of regulators to operate, and during this lengthy effort, the community has other important needs that Superbia is working to meet."

Superbia Services Inc., was born of the inspiration to correct a wrong and do what is right and become the first financial services organization dedicated to deliver LGBTQ discrimination-free quality products and services in an affirming and authentic experience.

"We use a human-first approach that locks Superbia values in full alignment with LGBTQ community values to provide 16+ million Americans their first time in history the freedom of choice in accessing financial services that specifically consider our LGBTQ community. When your values are aligned, your business choices are clear. The time for a new era in accelerated LGBTQ equality is now," concluded Meyers.

*These benefits are NOT insurance. These benefits are not available in all states. Please refer to the Plan materials for complete details including important disclosures, restrictions and limitations.

Keep up with Superbia Services Inc. via Facebook: @superbiaservices, Instagram: @superbiaservices, and Twitter: @pride_superbia.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superbia-services-launches-first-commercial-products-with-superbia-new-era-program-offering-access-to-benefits-for-16-million-american-lgbtq-individuals-and-allies-301376136.html

SOURCE Superbia Services Inc.