Superbots.finance launches DEFI trading interface with a Metaverse game to follow.

Superbots, a sister company launched by UpBots provide unique experience of automated and decentralized trading

Zug, Switzerland, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Superbots.finance a crypto trading platform providing a fully automated ‘one-click’ trading experience has just launched their services to Global audiences.

The exciting news came with the promise of further developments of their own Metaverse game which will be played using unique NFTs; to be minted at the end of Q2 2022.

Robert Hernandez, UpBots and SuperBots Marketing Director commented on the news:

As more people become aware of opportunities that DeFi protocol we aim to putSuperBots.Finance at the forefront of algo trading on DEX.

At the moment SuperBots.finance provides crypto trading bots with no need of account creation but as per their Roadmap the project has a lot in store to come out this year.

With its Play-To-Earn aspect the game is sure to not only give users the ability to earn, but also provide a unique gaming experience.

As already specified on Superbots.finance - UBXT, their native token, will be used as a means to deposit which will give it that extra layer of utility.

Magdalena Lesniowska, SuperBots and UpBots Acquisition Manager commented on the news :

‘Super excited to be launching SuperBots with its unique features that take by the handful from DEFI to revolutionise crypto automated trading. We will be taking the industry by the storm riding the wave and being a part of the crypto mass adoption.’

SuperBots, follows the system developed by their sister company - UpBots, and charges performance fees only when clients are in profit. To find out more info go to Superbots.finance

Website: https://beta.superbots.finance/





CONTACT: Name: Magdalena Lesniowska Organization: SuperBots Finance Phone: +35699504768



