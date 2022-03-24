U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.25
    +12.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,313.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,518.75
    +71.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.10
    +4.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.80
    -1.13 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.40
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.2300
    +0.1170 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,757.44
    +584.09 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.86
    +18.25 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,798.23
    -241.93 (-0.86%)
     

SuperCars announced the recruitment of "partners" for the global market

SuperCars
·3 min read

SuperCars has been actively recruiting "partners" for the global market

SuperCars

SuperCars has been actively recruiting &quot;partners&quot; for the global market
SuperCars has been actively recruiting "partners" for the global market

Singapore, Singapore , March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 16th, SuperCars, an independent CARDAO platform, announced the recruitment of "partners" for the global market. SuperCars hopes to organize car lovers all over the world through this method to create an exciting environment for car lovers, and to compete and communicate with each other, share their special experiences, and at the same time earn income through various ways.

SuperCars is an autonomous platform of CARDAO. It is the first time in the virtual world that it connects car enthusiasts and gamers to get a fun game experience. Since March 16th, 2022, SuperCars has been actively recruiting "partners" for the global market, and it is going smoothly.

How do car enthusiasts enjoy the experience of SuperCars

Car lovers can communicate with each other and enjoy racing entertainment in SuperCars. This is the first CARDAO autonomous platform in metaverse. Supercars is looking for global "partners" who want to be part of shaping the future of automobiles. Partners "may play a key role in developing this new virtual world experience, which will forever change the way people look at cars and interact with them.

SuperCars integrates diversified gameplay-NFT, GameFi, SocialFi, LP Staking, etc.

It has a variety of scenes, such as super-running parking lot storage service, super-running club, arena PvE/PvP, club league tournament, car rental service, license plate bidding, fans forum, fans' moment, etc. It creates a truly exciting environment where players can compete and communicate with each other, share their special experiences, and enjoy a variety of ways to earn income. SuperCars hopes to organize car enthusiasts from all over the world. These people don't even know each other, but they can define rules and make decisions by themselves, all of which are encoded in the blockchain.

Racing car

Blockchain technology ensures that "code is law". DAO ensures that no one can change the rules without the public's knowledge, because DAO is transparent and open.

In metaverse, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) can run perfectly by gathering people or members. The governance of DAO is mainly based on a set of rules of community and organization operation, token funds that organizations can use to reward their members for certain activities, and voting rights and operation rules for the establishment of DAO.

Most importantly, it is a well-designed and secure framework that allows every investor to customize the company. It achieves this goal by creating a more flat, efficient and decentralized world, so that members can gain greater benefits.

It is a community-led organization with no central authority, complete autonomy and transparency. It is a non-profit organization. DAO members have the ability to vote, participate in governance and make key decisions about the future of the project, such as technical improvement and treasure distribution.

Back to the supercar. Crowdfunding and voting can be used to help them develop platforms and distribute profits. Supercars uses various game elements to create an exciting environment for players to compete and talk with other people who are passionate about cars. 3D Supercar is a lively and well-designed racing game, which is very interesting to drive.

Isn't that great? All "partners" will be recognized as the founders who won the greatest honor.

Media contact

Company Name: Supercarsvip

Contact: William

Website: supercarsvip.com

Email: supercars_gala@yahoo.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Remains Little Changed But Faces Downward Pressure

    USD/CAD faces headwinds as spike in oil prices will strengthen the commodity-linked Loonie.

  • Price Action Suggests June Gold Buyers May Have Found Value

    The fact that gold rose the same day that crude oil spiked higher could be an early sign that both of these markets are now correlated.

  • Calmer bond market little salve for unloved yen

    The U.S. dollar found some support in Asia on Thursday as commodity currencies took a breather from a steep rally driven by rising prices for exports, while a recovery in the U.S. bond market offered little solace to the struggling yen. The yen made a six-year low of 121.41 per dollar on Wednesday and was pinned near that level at 121.25 in morning trade as investors expect the Bank of Japan to lag way behind policy tightening by other major central banks fighting inflation. An ever-more hawkish sounding U.S. Federal Reserve has further widened that policy gap with the Bank of Japan, though even an overnight steadying in the Treasury market after a few sessions of brutal selling didn't seem to give the yen much help.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsCh

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Was a Hit. That Hasn’t Stopped the Stock From Falling.

    A big rally in Nvidia's stock price seemed to lose momentum in the day after CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the GTC Conference.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Tesla Price Update: Amazon Correlation Supports Collapse into Mid-April

    The correlation between Amazon in the year 2000 and Tesla today is remarkable. If Tesla prices peak in late-March, I see the potential for a 40%+ decline by Mid-April. See charts below.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet B

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]