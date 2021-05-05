U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,167.59
    +2.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,230.34
    +97.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.42
    -51.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.37
    -6.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.31
    -0.38 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +10.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    26.57
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2011
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2040
    -0.1010 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,897.13
    +2,252.89 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.07
    +52.77 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Supercell likes Metacore's games so much it just gave it another $180M credit line

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Metacore, a Finnish mobile games company, seems to have an amazing 'relationship' with Supercell, another (quite successful) Finnish mobile games company.

Back in September 2020, Metacore raised $17.7 million in equity from Supercell and another $11.8 million line of credit, sometimes also called a debt round. That amazing relationship appears to be ongoing. Because Metacore has now raised yet another debt round from Supercell, but this time for €150 million ($180 million). These guys really like each other.

The simple reason for this is two words: Merge Mansion. This game has been so spectacularly successful that Supercell clearly wants a stake in that success, and it has the cash reserves to make that bet.

The puzzle discovery game has 800,000 daily players, and an annual revenue run rate of over €45 million, so it’s really on a growth curve.

Why so successful? Well, players have really loved the idea that they can literally merge two items they pick up in the game to make a brand new thing. So for instance, you can merge two rakes and you get another kind of tool that you can then can use somewhere else. This is a very unique mechanic in mobile games.

Supercell is also enamored of Metacore’s games development strategy: it creates games with two to three person teams and only adds resources when a game takes off. This innovative approach to game development is at least part of the reason Supercell is doubling down on its investment, not just Merge Mansion itself. It’s a sort of 'fail-fast' approach to game-making that is clearly paying dividends.

So why this approach to the latest financing?

I spoke to CEO and Co-Founder Mika Tammenkoski who told me: “Yes, it is it is credit line. We are more about scaling up the company as we are scaling up revenue. We already have meaningful revenue, we can invest the money, and we can expect a certain kind of return on investment. So this is the cheapest investment that we can get. Equity investment would dilute us. So this makes sense from that point of view. With Supercell, we have a really great partner, backing us. They know exactly what is ahead of us. They know exactly the kind of challenges that we have, and that makes us aligned in that sense… We both think long term, we both want to scale the game as big as possible. And with Supercell we get the best terms overall.”

So there you have it. Metacore and Supercell are locked in an embrace which any other outside investor is going to have to invest in big to get a look in on the action.

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Prices Break Above Their Seven-Week High

    Crude oil prices breached their seven-week high at the mid-week trading session in London over a record drop in America’s crude oil inventories with growing expectations that rebounding economic activities in key emerged markets will continually boost energy demand momentarily.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn forms semiconductor JV with Yageo

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has formed a joint venture with Yageo Corp to expand its presence in the semiconductor industry, as a global chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. The supply bottleneck has led to production cuts and warnings of supply chain disruption from manufacturers across the world this year. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts tech giants such as Apple among its top clients, said in a statement the two companies will set up a new firm in Taiwan called XSemi Corporation.

  • Private Lenders Tremble Over Self-Dealing Probe at Toronto Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Private lenders in Canada are rushing to reassure investors after the country’s top capital markets regulator disclosed an investigation into alleged mismanagement and self-dealing at Bridging Finance Inc., a Toronto firm that provides credit to businesses.Executives at five other private lending firms in Canada said that the news of the Ontario Securities Commission investigation of Bridging over the weekend prompted numerous inquiries from their investors. They’re asking about those firms’ lending practices, how they place values on loans and how they prevent self-dealing, the executives said. They’re also asking how any new oversight of the sector might affect business.Colin Kilgour, a founder of Kilgour Williams Capital, took an empathetic tone in a note to his clients, offering full disclosure to allay any of their fears. “In the interest of full transparency, we welcome any investor in the fund who wishes to review the valuation methodology and/or the mark-to-market of the loan portfolio,” he wrote.An executive at another lender, who asked not to be identified, acknowledged that the scrutiny of Bridging is raising concerns about the sector as a whole.An Ontario court last week ordered PricewaterhouseCoopers to take control of Bridging, which manages about C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in loans mostly to small and midsize companies. That order was requested by the securities commission, which is looking into whether Bridging and senior executives misappropriated investor funds and failed to disclose conflicts of interest.The OSC says it has evidence that Bridging Chief Executive Officer David Sharpe received undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company controlled by Canadian entrepreneur Sean McCoshen. During that same period, Bridging’s funds were lending more than C$100 million to McCoshen’s other companies, the documents say.According to an affidavit sworn by OSC forensic accountant Daniel Tourangeau, much of the undisclosed money was moved into Sharpe’s investment accounts. Almost C$100,000 went to a car-leasing company, which Tourangeau believes was used to lease a 2013 Bentley GTC Mulliner and a 2018 Bentley Bentayaga for Sharpe’s use.“We drive pick-up trucks, not Bentleys,” Kilgour said in his note to clients.None of the allegations against Bridging or Sharpe has been proved in a court. Sharpe declined to comment.As the volume of negative-yielding debt has surged and investors look to capitalize on the additional returns illiquid assets can provide, private debt has increasingly become more appealing to institutional investors and family offices. Retail wealthy investors, with the help of financial advisers, have also been increasingly parking cash in private debt -- now approaching a $1 trillion market -- looking to boost returns.More: Ontario Says Lender Misappropriated Funds, CEO Took PaymentsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck as Yellen Stokes Inflation Jitters

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • With Most Meme-Stock Losses Recouped, Retail Army Is on the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a beating during the meme-stock mania earlier this year, do-it-yourself investors have recovered about three-quarters of their losses. Now having licked their wounds, it’s unclear whether they’ll return to making buzzy bets or stick with safer offerings.Retail portfolios had fallen 13% by the time of their peak drawdowns on March 8 -- a loss of roughly $170 billion, according to estimates from Vanda Research Ltd., which monitors the flows of U.S. individual investors. Since then, they’ve regained about $123 billion, the firm said.While overall U.S. trading volume has declined 74% from the Jan. 27 high, trading has picked up in recent months. Analysts see evidence of retail investors returning to markets as surveys show their bullish sentiment rebounding. And there’s money to spend: Last week’s March economic data showed that Americans’ income had surged the most on record dating back to 1946.“A lot of consumers are feeling pretty good overall,” Ryan Kelley, chief investment officer at Hennessy Funds, said in an interview by phone. “You see your portfolios go up, you see your net worth going up and you naturally feel like you want to put some more in,” he said.The question is where that money is going. Some analysts say do-it-yourself traders are moving into blue chips, based on gains in large versus small-company stocks. Vanda sees evidence that they are placing bets on cryptocurrencies. And their chatter continues on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum for the day-trading community, which recently helped drive up prices of new favorites like MicroVision Inc. and Nokia Corp.“I don’t know what the next hunting ground will be for them but it will be something,” Aaron Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management, said about retail traders. “There will be pockets of areas that they target that push stocks, commodities or something to extremes because they all sort of pile into the same area.”Hennessy Funds’ Kelley has seen this force in action. His firm’s stock price and volume mysteriously spiked and fell in February during the period when special purpose acquisition companies became market darlings, including a similarly-named SPAC, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.“We were dumbfounded,” Kelley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: The Dakota Access Pipeline faces possible closure

    A U.S. court could order the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut in coming weeks, disrupting deliveries of crude oil, and making nearby rail traffic more congested. WHAT IS DAPL? The 570,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access pipeline, or DAPL, is the largest oil pipeline out of the Bakken shale basin and has been locked in a legal battle with Native American tribes over whether the line can stay open after a judge scrapped a key environmental permit last year.

  • Dow ends at record high as tech slides

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, while Nasdaq gave up its earlier gains and closed in red. Energy and materials continued this week's momentum, leading gains among S&P 500 sectors. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index recovered from a sell-off on Tuesday.

  • UBS’s Weber Apologizes for Archegos Loss, Urges Transparency

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s Chairman Axel Weber apologized for the loss the Swiss bank posted on its exposure to the collapse of Archegos Capital Management while also blaming a lack of regulation and transparency regarding family offices operating in financial markets.Switzerland’s largest bank surprised investors last month when it announced an $861 million hit from exposure to Bill Hwang’s family office, weeks after peers had come clean about their losses. Weber called Archegos a very “unusual situation” and said he was “deeply sorry that it happened” during an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.Weber said the “usual suspects” of concentration risk and high leverage were present in the Archegos situation and though banks have a lot of information when it comes to some parts of the markets, others such as family offices were deeply lacking in transparency and regulation.Read More: UBS Joins Morgan Stanley With Surprise $861 Million Archegos HitIf transparency is not enforced by regulators UBS will enforce it for its own clients. “If we finance activity, we want these disclosures and if clients are unwilling to give that, well there may be other banks that give them that same exposure, but it won’t be us,” Weber said. Still, the bank is not in the business of avoiding risk, but rather seeks to manage it, according to Weber.“We think what went wrong was various failures interacted as opposed to a specific point where you can point the finger,” Weber said, adding that there was no single person who was solely to blame for the incident and the bank was focusing on improving processes that were lacking.The loss has triggered an internal investigation at UBS but the bank is so far not subject to any regulator enforcements or actions. Swiss rival Credit Suisse Group AG is under scrutiny by Swiss regulator Finma, which opened enforcement proceedings at the bank after it announced a $5.5 billion hit related to Archegos.UBS kept quiet on the losses from Archegos for several weeks until the presentation of first-quarter earnings, whereas Credit Suisse had warned investors early. Morgan Stanley was criticized for only revealing its $911 million loss during a scheduled earnings release. UBS said following the earnings release that it didn’t see the need to disclose Archegos early.Future OfficeThe bulk of UBS employees are still working from home globally, with about 20% in critical functions who’ve remained at the office throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Weber. But when the virus subsides, UBS plans to offer case-by-case flexibility to its employees, Weber said.Read More: Bank Bosses Want a Return to Office. Underlings Aren’t So Sure“We see very little need to be in a race to get back to office,” he said. The new normal will see a greater degree of people in the office but there will be no hard-and-fast rule. Weber said he expects critical roles, and procedures related to trading and controls, to likely remain in the office, adding that high-risk areas need to be monitored in person on the floor or in a similar manner.The biggest changes will be seen in back-office functions which are more easily done from a remote location. While Weber said he expects front-office roles such as advising clients to return to the office, he also said that interactions with wealth management clients were becoming more digital in a permanent way.(Adds context on Archegos loss disclosure from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin? Here’s the crypto with the largest gain this year—and it isn’t even close

    Since January, the price of Bitcoin has surged 89%. But another major cryptocurrency has posted even larger returns.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • $1 Dogecoin looks almost inevitable now

    The cryptocurrency that no one was meant to take seriously spiked to just under 70¢ before losing a little ground.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • As dogecoin extends record rise, Galaxy’s Novogratz says ‘it’s dangerous being a speculator’ in the crypto

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the run-up in dogecoin is a reflection of the disenchantment of younger investors in the current state of financial markets and the economy and cautioned that trying to bet on the parody coin at these current levels is dangerous.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Biden Tax Rule Would Rip Billions From Big Fortunes at Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos has an ex-wife, a girlfriend, four children and billions of reasons to watch whether Joe Biden’s tax overhaul wins congressional approval.The Amazon.com Inc. founder’s heirs may have to pay more than $36 billion if the president succeeds in closing a loophole that helps the rich transfer much of their fortunes tax-free at death.Under current rules, whoever inherits the Amazon shares Bezos bought in 1994 for $10,000, worth $180 billion today, will receive a so-called step-up in basis, wiping out any capital gains tax liability. Biden’s plan would close that loophole and apply the top capital gains tax immediately when assets transfer to wealthy heirs. If the rate increases -- it’s 20% for holdings like Bezos’s, and Biden has called for boosting it to 39.6% -- the eventual tax bill would too.For Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced on Monday that they would be divorcing, a change in the step-up rule might be less costly. The Gates fortune, valued at $145.8 billion, is older, and they’ve already sold or donated much of their stake in Microsoft Corp. But $26 billion of Microsoft shares remain, and it isn’t clear how the couple will manage their assets in a split.Congress estimates that stepping up the tax basis of inherited assets costs the government about $43 billion a year. Ending that practice and raising the rate would amount to the biggest curb on dynastic wealth in decades, altering an American economic landscape dominated by a few wealthy families. An Amazon spokesman didn’t respond to emailed questions about Bezos’s shares.Read More: How the ‘Step Up’ in Inheritance Taxes Would Work: QuickTakeThe proposals are far from becoming law, even though Democrats control both houses of Congress, as they threaten wealthy donors to both political parties who have lobbied against them. But proponents say getting rid of the step-up rule, known to estate planners as the Angel of Death loophole, is crucial to achieving Biden’s vision of tax fairness. Otherwise, economists project that the proposed increase in the top capital gains tax rate would further encourage holding assets until death, decreasing revenue for the Treasury.The step-up rule allows investors to pass on assets to heirs virtually tax-free, raising the taxable value of a property to its fair market value at the time it is inherited. A beneficiary who inherits a house worth $1 million purchased for $100,000 two decades earlier would have no capital gains. If she later sells for $1.5 million, she only pays tax on $500,000. The rule also applies to Amazon shares, which have risen more than 200,000% since a 1997 public offering, as well as other appreciated assets.The Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan arm of Congress, estimates that untaxed capital gains on inherited assets run into the hundreds of billions of dollars a year. About half of unrealized gains belong to the wealthiest 1%, according to an analysis of data in the Federal Reserve Board’s Survey of Consumer Finances. And unrealized and accrued capital gains account for about 40% of the wealth of the top 1%, the Fed data show.The step-up rule has been criticized as a government-subsidized engine for amassing dynastic fortunes and a cause for widening economic inequality. Even some prominent estate planners say the provision -- enacted a century ago to avoid double taxation at a time when the estate tax had few exemptions -- has outlived that original purpose.Billionaires’ lawyers have developed sophisticated strategies to avoid the estate tax, making the step-up allowance an unalloyed boon. “It’s an enormous loophole,” said Jonathan Blattmachr, a trusts and estates lawyer and senior adviser at Pioneer Wealth Partners, a financial advisory firm for high-net-worth clients and family offices.Republicans and some business organizations have criticized the Biden proposal. A study by Ernst & Young commissioned by the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition predicted that eliminating the step-up rule could cost tens of thousands of jobs a year and cut $10 billion from annual gross domestic product.Opponents of the plan say the burden would largely be avoided by the ultra-wealthy, who can afford sophisticated estate planning, and fall instead on small businesses and family farms, which might have to be sold to pay tax bills.“Repealing step-up could have a dramatic impact on small manufacturers across the country, potentially requiring families to liquidate businesses, leverage assets, or lay off employees to cover the tax hit,” said Chris Netram, vice president of tax and domestic economic policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, which supported President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.Biden’s plan addressed some of those concerns by sparing the first $1 million in inherited appreciated assets from capital gains taxes and by exempting family farms and small businesses in cases where heirs continue to operate them.The plan has been cheered by progressives, who have long called for an end to the preferential treatment given to capital gains. Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, an advocacy group allied with labor unions, said the gap between taxes on labor and capital is fundamentally unfair and the administration’s plan simply seeks to “tax wealth like work.”“Our two-tier tax code, with one code for working-class Americans, and another full of special breaks for the people at the very top, has destroyed public confidence in our tax structure that must be fixed,” said New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell, chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight. “This loophole is one of the chief causes of a broken system.”A version of Biden’s plan was floated by President Barack Obama in 2015, but it died in a Republican-controlled Congress.Any substantial change to the step-up rule could upend financial planning for America’s richest families, including the techniques they use to avoid incurring capital gains for decades.“To the extent to which there is ability to work around the policy, that’s in large part a policy choice,” said Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of the Tax Law Center at New York University School of Law. “There are ways to draft and implement it so it doesn’t allow for large, inefficient tax shelters.”Currently, wealthy people who need cash can take out loans using stock as collateral, rather than selling shares, which would trigger a tax bill. The technique allows billionaires to fund their lifestyles, then pass their assets to their heirs without ever realizing capital gains.Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corp. who purchased Hawaii’s sixth-largest island in 2012, had $17.5 billion of stock pledged to such loans as of September, figures in a company disclosure show. The strategy has also been used by Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest person, and Sumner Redstone, the former chairman of Viacom Inc. who died in August. If the step-up rule changes, capital gains taxes on the assets of these billionaires would be triggered by death.When Apple Inc. cofounder Steve Jobs died in 2011, his $10 billion fortune was relatively paltry compared with today’s tech billionaires. But a step-up in basis proved valuable nonetheless.Jobs’ biggest holding was in Walt Disney Co., which gave him shares in connection with its 2006 purchase of Pixar, the animation studio Jobs had bought from filmmaker George Lucas two decades earlier. By the time Jobs died, his Disney shares were worth $4.5 billion, and his shares of Apple, stemming from a 2003 stock grant, were worth about $2.1 billion.Between the two holdings, there were at least $5 billion of untaxed capital gains at the time of his death, meaning the step-up in basis could have saved his family more than $750 million in taxes, a review of corporate filings shows. Jobs’ fortune passed to his wife Laurene Powell Jobs, whose wealth has since swelled to $22 billion, making her the world’s 80th richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.A spokesperson for Laurene Powell Jobs, who would have inherited any Apple shares at a stepped-up price, didn’t respond to a request for comment.The nation’s wealthiest families have spent millions of dollars lobbying Congress in recent years to blunt attempts to increase taxes on inherited wealth, and those efforts have often paid off.Members of the Mars family, who built an empire on candy and pet care, helped lead the fight against the estate tax during George W. Bush’s presidency and have lobbied against efforts to increase taxes on inherited wealth since, according to congressional records.When Forrest Mars Jr. died in 2016, he left his heirs a fortune worth more than $25 billion. Today, six family members are among the world’s 500 richest people, according to the Bloomberg index, sharing a combined fortune of more than $130 billion. A spokesperson for the Mars family declined to comment.Administration officials say retaining the step-up rule would undermine the effort to raise more revenue from the wealthy through higher taxes on investment income.An estimate released by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan fiscal policy research group at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, last week found that raising the top capital gains rate to 39.6% would raise $113 billion in new revenue over the next decade -- but only if the step-up in basis is severely restricted. If the policy remains unchanged, raising the capital gains rate would motivate more wealthy people to avoid selling assets before their deaths, costing the Treasury $33 billion in lost revenue over 10 years, the study found.Another study published in January by the National Bureau of Economic Research says an increase in the top capital gains rate could generate more revenue than Congress estimates because asset owners have less flexibility on when to realize gains. Eliminating step-up in basis would further decrease flexibility, the study said.“You’re telling me that if I effectively doubled the rate and make death a realization event that you’re not going to get much money from it?” said Owen Zidar, a professor of economics and public policy at Princeton University and one of the study’s authors. “I find that hard to believe.”But even if Biden’s plan is adopted, tax lawyers and accountants will likely find ways to increase flexibility by using charitable donations and novel estate planning strategies.“The story of taxing rich people throughout history is that they will always find ways to sidestep taxes,” said John Ricco, author of the Wharton study. “This will certainly narrow the avoidance opportunities –- perhaps not as much as the proponents of the Biden proposal hope, but it will have some bite to it.”(Adds comment from Representative Bill Pascrell in 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Dogecoin Sets New Records As Rally Continues

    Dogecoin managed to settle above $0.60 and made an attempt to settle above $0.70.