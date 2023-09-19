Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) insiders have significant skin in the game with 71% ownership

Key Insights

Every investor in Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 71% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Supercomnet Technologies Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Supercomnet Technologies Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Supercomnet Technologies Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Supercomnet Technologies Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Jong-Zone Shiue with 30% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Supercomnet Technologies Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Supercomnet Technologies Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of RM1.1b, that means they have RM767m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Supercomnet Technologies Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Supercomnet Technologies Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

