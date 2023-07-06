Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:SCOMNET) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM36m ÷ (RM360m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Electrical industry.

In the above chart we have measured Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 11% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is employing 639% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 248% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

