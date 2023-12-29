Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = RM29m ÷ (RM375m - RM13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad has an ROCE of 8.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 11%.

KLSE:SCOMNET Return on Capital Employed December 29th 2023

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad.

So How Is Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Supercomnet Technologies Berhad. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.1% and the business has deployed 175% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 138% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

