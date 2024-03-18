Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is:

8.2% = RM30m ÷ RM362m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.2% ROE

At first glance, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.0%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Even so, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 17%. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 17% in the same 5-year period.

KLSE:SCOMNET Past Earnings Growth March 18th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Supercomnet Technologies Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Supercomnet Technologies Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 41%, which implies that it retains the remaining 59% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 44%. However, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 12% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Supercomnet Technologies Berhad has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

