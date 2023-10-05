Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:SCOMNET) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Most readers would already know that Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:SCOMNET) stock increased by 3.1% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is:

8.4% = RM30m ÷ RM360m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

At first glance, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.4%, we may spare it some thought. Looking at Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's exceptional 23% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Supercomnet Technologies Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Supercomnet Technologies Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is 35%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 65%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 47% over the next three years. However, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's future ROE is expected to rise to 13% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Supercomnet Technologies Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

