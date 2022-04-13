U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.25
    +3.65 (+3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.20
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.22 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0058 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    +0.0102 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5860
    +0.1980 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,254.00
    +1,695.94 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.23
    +22.59 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Supercomputer simulations show climate change’s role in early human migration

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
Will Oliver - PA Images via Getty Images

Humanity's expansion across the globe is inextricably tied to the environmental conditions that our early ancestors faced. On Wednesday, a research team from South Korea's Pusan National University revealed research from supercomputing modeling that suggests just how much of humanity's rise is thanks to changes in prehistoric weather.

The Pusan team, led by climate physicist Axel Timmermann, used an "unprecedented transient Pleistocene-coupled general circulation model simulation in combination with an extensive compilation of fossil and archaeological records to study the spatiotemporal habitat suitability for five hominin species over the past 2 million years," per the study published in Nature.

That 2-million year model, which the team refers to as the 2ma simulation, "reproduces key palaeoclimate records such as tropical sea surface temperatures, Antarctic temperatures, the eastern African hydroclimate and the East Asian summer monsoon in close agreement with paleo-reconstructions," to ensure a realistic representation of how the rain patterns in Southern Africa were likely shifting at the time.

Basically, the team was looking at how the 41,000-year cyclical patterns of precipitation and temperature change caused by the Earth's axial wobble impacted the availability of resources for early humans and our close cousins. By combining the synthetic data generated by the 2ma simulation with the hard evidence of fossil and archaeological findings, the team puzzled out the places where homo sapiens and our genetic offshoots were most likely to inhabit.

The Pusan team noted a few surprising trends emerging from the data. For example, the researchers found that around 700,000 years ago, Homo heidelbergensis (suspected to be the progenitors of both Neanderthals and modern humans) began expanding from their traditional range. They were able to do so because our planet's elliptical orbit created wetter, more habitable climate conditions at that time to support the expansion. The simulation projected the movement of these wet spots across the Earth and the researchers found evidence within the fossil record that moved along with them.

“The global collection of skulls and tools is not randomly distributed in time,” Timmermann told Nature. “It follows a pattern.”

Timmermann explained that these results could support the single-evolutionary-path hypothesis, which posits that climate change 700,000 years ago led to hotter, drier conditions in South Africa and h. heidelbergensis' evolutionary response to those changes eventually gave rise to Homo sapiens.

"We acknowledge that our species subdivisions may be controversial and that these do not necessarily require constancy of morphology, habitat and behaviour," the team wrote. "However, even though some species attributions such as H. heidelbergensis could be questioned, we remain confident that the majority of the record presents little challenge considering that 86 percent of the core data belong to the well-defined, widely accepted H. neanderthalensis or H. sapiens record and tool-making traditions."

These findings won't likely end the debate on humanity's beginnings but rather add to our growing patchwork of understanding.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Save the planet? Earth will survive climate change; humans, maybe not

    Our species has survived in a very narrow temperature window on a plant that has ranged from completely frozen to scorching hot.

  • Finland to make NATO decision in coming weeks: PM

    STORY: "We have to be prepared for all kinds of actions from Russia," Marin told reporters at a joint news conference in Stockholm with her Swedish counterpart.She said the option to join NATO had to be carefully analysed but that everything had changed when Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February.Finland and fellow Nordic state and neighbour Sweden are close partners with NATO but have shied away from joining the 30-member alliance, founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union during the Cold War.Marin said the Finnish parliament were assessing various threats from Russia “risks, hyper threats , cyber-attacks, different kinds of influencing from Russia’s side," adding that fear should not influence the choices Finland made.A Finnish government white paper update of its foreign and security policy, published on Wednesday, said Russia's invasion had profoundly changed the security situation, but made no recommendation regarding joining NATO.

  • Kia's 2023 Niro SUV comes in all the EV flavors

    On Wednesday, Kia took to the NYIAS 2022 stage to show off its latest iterations of the popular Niro compact sport utility, one for every kind of EV enthusiast.

  • Are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SLGL) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Sol-Gel Technologies' (NASDAQ:SLGL) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Twin win: Rogers gets save, brother loss as Pads top Giants

    Taylor Rogers struggled to find the right words through all his emotions after he and twin brother Tyler pitched in the same major league game wearing opposing uniforms, each part of the boxscore for a moment they had envisioned for so long. Taylor pitched the ninth inning to earn his third save in San Diego's 4-2 victory against losing pitcher Tyler Rogers (0-1) and the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. “I don't know if I even have the words yet,” said Taylor Rogers, acquired by the Padres from Minnesota last Thursday ahead of opening day.

  • "The Ultimatum" Filmed in One of the Most Fun Texas Cities

    Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" is a fun social experiment. Well, it's fun for viewers but maybe not quite as fun for the people involved in the show.

  • Public company moves US headquarters out of South Florida

    This technology firm is moving its corporate jobs further up the coast to get closer to its customers.

  • Cristin Milioti is trapped in The Hub again in the trailer for Made For Love's second season

    The first season of HBO Max’s Made For Love is an intense story about a toxic relationship told through the lens of dark sci-fi humor. Created by Christina Lee and Alissa Nutting, based on the latter’s book of the same name, the show premiered last April. The streamer has now released the trailer for season two, which arrives at the end of this month.

  • Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Now Considering $165M Spelling Manor as Their New Family Home

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck thought they had their family home purchase all worked out with a $55-million property in Bel Air. Well, the deal fell through and now, they are on the hunt again and looking at Tori Spelling’s gargantuan childhood home, Spelling Manor. The $165-million estate boasts 14 bedrooms and 21.5 bathrooms, and it […]

  • Here’s If Kourtney & Travis Are Planning a ‘Big Wedding’ After Their Vegas Ceremony—& Who’s Invited

    We can't wait to see how it turns out!

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court justices question ballot drop boxes

    Skeptical Wisconsin Supreme Court justices questioned Wednesday whether state law allows for voters to give their absentee ballot to someone else to return or whether drop boxes can be placed outside municipal clerk offices. The court's ruling later this spring or summer is expected to establish rules for the upcoming midterm election where the battleground state's Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator are on the ballot. The court in February barred the use of drop boxes outside election clerk offices for the April spring election where local offices such as mayor, city council and school board were decided.

  • Uber and Lyft criticized for surge pricing after NYC subway shooting

    Following an incident this morning which left 10 people shot and others injured, the two rideshare companies increased fare prices -- something they're now working to remedy.

  • 'My Daughter Was Alone in the Hospital for 5 Days.' Chinese Parents Protest Child Separation for COVID-19

    The harsh practice is eroding support for China's tough anti-pandemic measures

  • Golden toad was 'first species known to be made extinct by climate change'

    The golden toads – the size of a child’s thumb – disappeared in 1990, and their demise was highlighted in a UN report this year.

  • 1 Investment That Could Make You a Millionaire in 30 Years

    Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to build wealth, and it's even possible to reach millionaire status. While you don't need to be wealthy to become a stock market millionaire, you do need the right investments. Your portfolio can make or break your earnings potential, so choosing the right stocks is key.

  • Freight railroads work to resolve service problems, delays

    Some grain elevators are so full that farmers trying to sell their crops are being turned away. Federal regulators are holding hearings later this month to look into the causes of the dearth of rail capacity, which the railroads largely attribute to factors outside their control, like the broader supply-chain issues and widespread labor shortages. “The cuts were too severe,” said Max Fisher, chief economist for the National Grain and Feed Association.

  • Biden-Modi Video Call 'Constructive': White House

    President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with a focus on how Russia's war in Ukraine has destabilized the food supply in parts of the world and about the clear distance between the U.S. and India on whether Russia should be punished for the invasion. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki described the talks as "constructive" and "productive," and that the relations between the two countries was important to Biden.

  • Liam Neeson Recalls Son Hugging R2-D2 on Star Wars Set as 2-Year-Old: 'It Was Really Touching'

    "It was just so cute," Liam Neeson recalled of the interaction

  • Analysis-Mexican president turns up heat on lawmakers after vote win

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador quickly sought to leverage millions of votes he received in a Sunday referendum on his leadership, urging lawmakers to pass an electricity bill, arguing that not backing it would be tantamount to "treason." Having initiated a recall referendum on whether he should stay in power, Lopez Obrador was backed by over 90% of voters, even though the vast majority stayed at home. Celebrating the unprecedented vote as a "total success" Lopez Obrador congratulated the public for supporting him, saying the tallies had historic importance, contrasting them with past votes for the opposition.

  • Monroe County's COVID spike worsens. Nearly 800 new cases reported yesterday

    What you should know today.