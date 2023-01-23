U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

Supercomputers: Enabling Applications of the Future

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

A supercomputer is an interconnected system of processors, memory modules, input, and outputs (I/O), and network nodes, that collectively execute highly complex tasks in a significantly smaller time frame than a regular computer.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Supercomputers: Enabling Applications of the Future" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383511/?utm_source=GNW


A regular computer may take years to execute certain processes while a supercomputer can achieve those in minutes.

Supercomputers can execute multiple complex tasks simultaneously with no cascading delay related to scheduled or critical tasks.Governments, industries, organizations, and academics have been using supercomputers for critical high-intensive tasks that directly or indirectly affect the well-being of the world and its habitats.

Through simulation and processing of large datasets, supercomputers have helped achieve many tasks, such as weather forecasts, drug trials, and discovery, scenario outcomes and predictions, and preventive measures, amongst others.Future applications will continue to explore higher complexities and would require processing prowess that regular computers cannot handle.

Hence, the role of supercomputers is significant, and opportunities are infinite.Frost & Sullivan assesses the emerging applications and opportunities related to supercomputers.

This analysis covers the following topics:
•An introduction to supercomputers
•Factors influencing adoption
•Key applications areas
•An assessment of trends
•Competitive landscape
•Growth opportunities
•Technology roadmap
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383511/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday to $88 a barrel, extending last week's gains on the back of a stronger outlook due to an expected economic recovery in top oil importer China this year. Brent crude was up 42 cents, or 0.48%, to $88.05 at 1025 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude rose 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.97 a barrel. Last week Brent rose 2.8%, while the U.S. benchmark logged a 1.8% gain.