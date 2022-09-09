ReportLinker

Major players in the supercomputer market are Atos SE, Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Atos, Huawei Investment & Holding Co, International Business Machines Corp, Lenovo Group Ltd, NEC Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Sugon Information Industry Co, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ltd.

New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Supercomputers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318568/?utm_source=GNW

, and Bull SAS.



The global supercomputer market is expected to grow from $8.55 billion in 2021 to $10.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The supercomputer market is expected to grow to $21.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.1%.



The supercomputer market consists of sales of supercomputers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for data-intensive and computation-heavy scientific and engineering purposes.A supercomputer is a computer with the architecture, resources, and components necessary to perform large computations.



Today’s supercomputers are made up of tens of thousands of processors that can do billions or trillions of calculations per second.A supercomputer is generally intended for use in businesses and organizations that demand a large amount of computational power.



A supercomputer combines architectural and operational elements from parallel and grid processing, in which a process is run on thousands of processors at the same time or spread among them.



The main types of supercomputer are vector processing machines, tightly connected cluster computers, and commodity clusters.The vector processing machine refers to a vector processor or a central processing unit (CPU) that provides an instruction set where its instructions are designed to manage efficiently and effectively on large one-dimensional arrays of data known as vectors.



A vector instruction is a SIMD (Single Instruction Multiple Data) instruction. The different processor types include Intel, IBM (power), AMD, and other processor types that are used in commercial, research institutions, government entities, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the supercomputer market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the supercomputer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The supercomputer market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides supercomputer market statistics, including supercomputers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a supercomputer market share, detailed supercomputers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the supercomputer industry. This supercomputer market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



Government investment in high-processing power is expected to propel the growth of the supercomputer market going forward.High processing power refers to the processing that is used to manage and process data to analyze the data and aid decision-making.



Governments across the globe are investing in high-end projects which require high-performing computing devices, resulting in the growth of supercomputer demand.For instance, in January 2021, the National Center for Atmospheric Research-USA announced a $35 million plan to launch a powerful new supercomputer to research phenomena such as solar storms, climate change, and extreme weather events that endanger humanity’s home planet.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise designed and deployed the system at a Wyoming government site. Furthermore, in February 2020, the UK government announced £1.2 billion ($1.26 billion) for the world’s most powerful weather and climate supercomputer to improve severe weather and climate forecasting. The latest supercomputing technology will unlock the full potential of weather and climate data for the UK, with data from the supercomputer being used to inform government policy as part of the UK’s leadership role in the global fight against climate change and the achievement of net zero-emission targets. Therefore, government investment in high-processing power is driving the growth of the supercomputer market.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the supercomputer market.Major companies operating in the supercomputer market are focusing on strategic partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Rescale, a US-based software technology company, announced a partnership with Riken, a Japan-based scientific research institute, for the use of the supercomputer Fugaku in the cloud.Through this partnership, Rescale and Riken will conduct a new research project, “Rescale ScaleX on Supercomputer Fugaku,” which aims to expand the use and improve the accessibility and usability convenience of Fugaku’s Cloud computing platform.



Furthermore, in November 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Cray Inc.), a US-based company that specializes in servers, storage, networking, and containerization software, announced a partnership with Fujitsu Limited, a Japan-based company that provides high-performance, highly scalable, highly reliable, and superior power-saving supercomputers. Through this partnership, Hewlett Packard Enterprise would create the world’s first commercial supercomputer, powered by the Cray CPU with high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and based on the established Cray CS500 supercomputer architecture and programming environment.



In May 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a US-based information technology company, acquired Cray Inc. for a deal amount of $1.4 billion. With this acquisition, Hewlett Packard Enterprise company aims to expand high-performance computing (HPC) to unlock the power of their data through machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, the technologies that can power exascale-class performance. Cray Inc. is a US-based company operating in the supercomputer market.



The countries covered in the supercomputer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318568/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



