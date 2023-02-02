Superconductor market 2023-2027: A descriptive Analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global superconductor market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,472.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.7% during the forecast period. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 6316.30 million. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Superconductor Market 2023-2027

Global superconductor market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global superconductor market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global superconductor market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Low-temperature superconductors and High-temperature superconductors), and product (Magnets, Cables, Transformers, and Energy storage devices.

The low-temperature superconductors segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as low-temperature superconductors are widely used in applications such as high-energy physics, automobiles, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) devices. Currently, commonly used MRI magnets are cylindrical superconducting magnets made from low-temperature Niobium-titanium (NbTi) superconductors. NbTi magnets are compact, demonstrate reliable performance, and are cost-effective. These advantages of low-temperature NbTi superconductors drive their adoption in MRI applications. Such factors will drive the growth of the low-temperature superconductors segment in the global superconductor market.

Story continues

Geography Overview

By geography, the global superconductor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global superconductor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Governments of countries in APAC are investing significantly in developing high-voltage power grids. For instance, in November 2022, Sun Cable signed a deal with the Government of Indonesia to develop the world's largest intercontinental solar and storage project. The growing investments in power grid projects will accelerate the demand for superconducting cables, transformers, and generators. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Global superconductor market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The development of smart grids is notably driving the superconductor market growth .

Smart grids provide various benefits, such as managing the power supply efficiently during blackouts. They are prepared for emergencies such as natural disasters, as they re-route the electrical supply to working lines and isolate the fault lines.

Electrical equipment, components, and transmission lines carry high currents and voltage at high temperatures, which necessitates the use of superconductor materials.

As superconductor devices are suitable for high-temperature applications, they need to be integrated across generators and transformers.

Therefore, with the growing interest in smart grid deployment across the world, the need for superconductor devices will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of SMES systems is a key trend influencing the superconductor market.

A superconducting magnetic energy storage (SMES) system stores the energy in a magnetic field inside a superconducting coil.

SMES is a direct electric energy storage technology and is in its early phase of commercialization. It has high power with high energy conversion efficiency, along with instantaneous response time.

The growth of the global energy storage market is driven by carbon emission targets, rising smart grids and renewables, and increasing electrification of transport.

Vendors are investing in developing improved SMES systems with higher power storage capacities to keep pace with the growing demand for large-scale energy storage applications.

The growing global demand for power due to climate change concerns, depleting non-renewable energy resources, and rapidly increasing global population is expected to accelerate the demand for SMES. This trend will support the demand for superconducting magnets during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high lead time may impede the superconductor market growth .

The extensive lead time required in the development of superconductor technology requires constant government support.

Moreover, partnerships between the government and industry play an essential role in this process. Governments have funded many projects to install superconductor cables and products in power grids. However, if the funding is restricted, grid operators may not continue to use superconductor cables and products in their projects.

In-grid demonstrations of superconductor power cables are essential to convince the operators of utilities and power grid operators about the benefits of this technology.

Moreover, governments and other organizations are skeptical about the adoption of superconductor technology due to the high lead time and expensive manufacturing processes. This can challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this superconductor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the superconductor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the superconductor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the superconductor market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of superconductor market vendors

Superconductor Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,472.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Magnet Lab Inc., American Superconductor Corp., BASF SE, Bruker Corp., Can Superconductors s.r.o., Cryomagnetics Inc., evico GmbH, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyper Tech Research Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., LS Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Siemens AG, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Supercon Inc., THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH, and TOSHIBA CORP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

