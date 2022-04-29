Superfood Chain everbowl™ to Open 10 Stores in Iowa

Iowa-native's Investment Firm to Develop Franchising Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based craft superfood chain everbowl™ (www.everbowl.com), promoting active lifestyles, is once again blazing a trail into new territory with the announcement of a 10-store deal in Iowa.

The brand, which encourages customers to "unevolve™" by living actively and eating stuff that's been around forever™, has partnered with private equity venture capital firm Sloan Capital to serve as its Area Representative, helping Hawkeye State residents become their best selves through nutrition and exercise. The venture marks a homecoming of sorts for Justin Sloan; the investment firm's principal is an Iowa native.

"Sloan Capital and everbowl share the view that healthy food does not have to be bland and ordinary," Sloan said. "And we are thrilled to help fulfill everbowl's quest to provide conscious eating options to any community that wants to fuel an active lifestyle. The stuff in an everbowl has been around forever and is loaded with natural goodness and nutrients."

The everbowl restaurants feature lively, colorful, and inspirational décor and an innovative menu of high-fiber, antioxidant-laden, vitamin-rich bowls and smoothies. Customers can choose one of the Local Favorite concoctions or build their own custom "whatever" bowl from pitaya, acai, matcha, unlimited fruit and nut toppings, non-dairy nut milks and butters, and natural sweeteners such as honey and agave.

The first Iowa everbowl location is expected to open this summer in Cedar Rapids.

The everbowl/Sloan Capital connection has proven successful. The partners are in the process of opening up to 50 restaurants in Texas. As everbowl's Iowa development partner, Sloan Capital will serve as a centralized point of contact for potential franchisees. The brand will rely on Sloan's experience, deep understanding of the chain's business plan and go-to-market strategy to ensure the venture's success.

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain offering a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majik, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise .

