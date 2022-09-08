Superfood Market In-depth Report Covering Definition, Scope & Limitations with Sales Footprint, Opportunity Map Analysis till 2032

The superfood market is dominated by North America and Europe together. Both holding almost the equal market share, fueling the demand for superfoods.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / The superfood market is likely to obtain growth at an average CAGR of 6% and is forecasted to reach a valuation of USD 299 bn by 2032, while it holds a revenue of USD 166 Bn in 2022.

Higher inorganic and processed food along with social media health trends and latest superfood innovations are fueling the sales of superfoods in the global market. The rising awareness around the benefits of superfood coupled with the rising cases of modern-day health issues such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis, obesity, and cancer are pushing people to adopt healthy food items including superfoods.

The superfood market is a new market and industry that largely works on health trends and perceptions. Chia seeds, avocado, moringa, and other fruit and plant-based superfoods are being adopted by the end users as he/she is unable to get enough nutrients from their food intake.

Fruit remains the number one superfood when it comes to the segment. As the end users become conscious of what they eat, the sales of fruits with high fiber, vitamins and proteins are on surge.

Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms influence the end users for their food habits. Shifting to a certain diet and showing its results along with health-based influencers exploring superfoods and giving their review helps and influences people to adopt superfoods.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The superfood market is dominated by North America and Europe together. Both holding almost the equal market share, fueling the demand for superfoods.

The growth is attributed to favorable climatic conditions, availability of natural resources, technology, highly educated farmers, and an organized distribution channel dominated by cooperatives feed the increasing superfood demand.

A big number of companies processing fruits and plant-based products to supplements and other superfood drinks is helping the higher sales of superfoods in the European region.

US-based superfood startup, RDCL has started providing fruit-based superfood blends. The startup develops plant-based flavors that are mixed with water to brew super-water.

"The changing food cycle, use of higher inorganic substances in food processing and cultivation has fueled the demand for superfoods. Pesticides and chemical fertilizers have made the products lower in minerals and vitamins. Therefore, people have now started to shift towards organic food products along with superfoods whose higher nutritional structure helps end users prevent multiple diseases. Some of the latest superfoods that are anticipated to hold the larger portion of superfood industries such as Moringa, Wakame etc. Have already started gaining traction." says a Future Market Insights analyst while discussing the future of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The superfood market is full of new and old players by the several key vendors present in the market to lift the market share of superfoods. These players have been using different ways to acquire a bigger share of the market in recent years.

The market players work on the organic value of their product while experimenting on it for more health benefits.

Recent Market Development

Nutiva has introduced its plant protein packed with power, the organic protein superfood smoothie that offers a protein blend with vitamins from fruits and vegetables.

Brew, a superfruit juice containing cold brew coffee, was introduced in January 2021 by Ocean Spray Cranberries, the product will come in two flavors: cranberry blueberry with brew cold coffee and cranberry lemonade with cold brew coffee.

Sunfood Superfoods has revised its set of products in 2022 including wellness super blend immunity, beauty blend, and superfood hydration. Apart from this, the company has also launched its organic superfoods such as Goji Berries, Cashews etc.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Superfood market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other (Applications), Form (Natural Superfood, Synthetic Superfood), Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports about the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Vegetables

Fruits

Grain and Seeds

Herbs and Roots

Other Types

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Channels

Traditional Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channel

By Application:

Beverages

Convenience or ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink foods

As it is superfoods

Bakery and confectionary

Supplements

Other food types

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. Global Almond `Flour Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for short Term (2022-2026) and Long Term (2027-2032)

2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

2.1.2. Likely Scenario

2.1.3. Pessimistic Scenario

2.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.1.2. Demand Side drivers

3.1.3. Economic Side Drivers

To Continue TOC…

