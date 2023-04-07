Superfood powders market size in UK to grow by USD 5,666.37 million between 2022 and 2027; Aduna, Barleans Organic Oils LLC, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The superfood powders market in UK is set to grow by USD 5,666.37 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UK Superfood Powders Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the health benefits of superfood powders, strong distribution networks and omnichannel presence of superfood manufacturers, and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the volatile prices of superfoods will pose a challenge for market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this superfood powders market report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Distribution Channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

The offline distribution channel segment will be leading the market growth.



What are the major trends in the market?

Innovative packaging adopted by vendors is identified as the key trend in the market.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period.



Who are the top players in the market?

Aduna, Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Creative Nature Ltd., Dream Magic Superfood Powders, Euro Taste GMBH, Hion Ltd., Indigo Herbs Ltd., Marvellous Superfood, Miracle Leaf Wellness Ltd., MySuperFoods Ltd., Natures Aid Ltd., Navi Organics Ltd., NutriSuperFoods, Nutrisure Ltd., Nuzest Life Pty Ltd., PharmaCare Europe Ltd., Rheal Superfoods Ltd., Sunfood, Unilever PLC, and Vegatox are the major market participants.



What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the health benefits of superfood powders. However, the volatile prices of superfoods will challenge the growth of the market.

Story continues

Superfood Powders Market in UK 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel will account for significant growth in the market. Rapid urbanization and the consequent changes in lifestyles have increased consumer preference for retail formats such as convenience stores. In addition, the demand for on-the-go products, the thriving retail industry, and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving the growth of the segment.

Product

The market will witness high demand for organic superfood powders during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the health benefits offered by different kinds of organic superfood powders. The increasing awareness about the benefits of healthy and organic diets will further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To learn more about all segments impacting the future of the market, download a sample

report

Superfood Powders Market in UK 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report on the superfood powders market in report covers the following areas:

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Superfood Powders Market in UK 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The superfood powders market in UK is fragmented. The market includes vendors of different sizes. Some of them are more specialized with respect to commodities, while others have larger financial resources. The market is subjected to the rapidly changing demands and preferences of consumers. The performance of vendors can be affected by changing customer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends. The vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. The increasing competition among vendors may compel them to reduce their product prices, which could negatively affect their profit margins and overall market growth. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Dream Magic Superfood Powders - The company offers superfood powders such as The Green Blend, The Red Blend, and The Black Blend.

Euro Taste GMBH - The company offers different types of superfood powders, including spirulina powder, goji berries, apricot kernels, and others.

Indigo Herbs Ltd. - The company offers superfood powders such as Kick Ass Organic Vegan Protein Mix, Organic Vegan Protein Powder, and Super Mushroom Nutri-Complex.

Marvellous Superfood - The company offers superfood powders such as Super Protein Organic Vegan Protein Powder.

Hion Ltd.

Miracle Leaf Wellness Ltd.

MySuperFoods Ltd.

Natures Aid Ltd.

Navi Organics Ltd.

NutriSuperFoods

Nutrisure Ltd.

Nuzest Life Pty Ltd.

PharmaCare Europe Ltd.

Rheal Superfoods Ltd.

Sunfood

Superfood Powders Market in UK 2023-2027: Driver

The market is driven by the health benefits of superfood powders. Incorporating superfood powders into the regular diet offers various health benefits. Superfood powders made of acai berries are rich in vitamins, calcium, fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. They also have high antioxidant content, which helps prevent cell damage. Similarly, superfood powder made of maca enhances energy, stamina, and memory by preventing sudden fluctuations and crashes in blood sugar levels. It also maintains adrenal health, which controls mood and energy levels. Such health benefits are increasing the consumption of superfood powders in the UK, thereby driving market growth.

Superfood Powders Market in UK 2023-2027: Challenge

The volatile price of superfoods will challenge the growth of the market. The growing gap between the supply and demand of superfoods has increased the prices of raw materials. This forces food manufacturers to experiment with low-cost substitutes, which could deter consumers from opting for superfood powder-based products. In addition, natural calamities increase the disparity between the production and consumption of berries. This puts pressure on the suppliers in controlling the prices and continuous supply of raw materials. Such factors will negatively affect the growth of the market.

Superfood Powders Market in UK 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist superfood powders market growth in UK during the next five years

Estimation of the superfood powders market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the superfood powders market across the UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of superfood powders market vendors in UK

Related Reports:

The superfoods market size is expected to increase by USD 125.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%. The market is segmented by product (superfruits, superseeds and super grains, edible seaweed, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The acai berry products market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% between 2022 and 2027. The acai berry products market size is forecasted to increase by USD 770.39 million. The market is segmented by application (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online), and geography (South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa).

Superfood Powders Market in UK: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,666.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.26 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aduna, Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Creative Nature Ltd., Dream Magic Superfood Powders, Euro Taste GMBH, Hion Ltd., Indigo Herbs Ltd., Marvellous Superfood, Miracle Leaf Wellness Ltd., MySuperFoods Ltd., Natures Aid Ltd., Navi Organics Ltd., NutriSuperFoods, Nutrisure Ltd., Nuzest Life Pty Ltd., PharmaCare Europe Ltd., Rheal Superfoods Ltd., Sunfood, Unilever PLC, and Vegatox Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Superfood powders market in UK 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aduna

11.4 Barleans Organic Oils LLC

11.5 Creative Nature Ltd.

11.6 Dream Magic Superfood Powders

11.7 Euro Taste GMBH

11.8 Indigo Herbs Ltd.

11.9 Marvellous Superfood

11.10 Miracle Leaf Wellness Ltd.

11.11 MySuperFoods Ltd.

11.12 Natures Aid Ltd.

11.13 Navi Organics Ltd.

11.14 NutriSuperFoods

11.15 Nutrisure Ltd.

11.16 Nuzest Life Pty Ltd.

11.17 Unilever PLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

UK Superfood Powders Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superfood-powders-market-size-in-uk-to-grow-by-usd-5-666-37-million-between-2022-and-2027-aduna-barleans-organic-oils-llc-among-others-identified-as-key-vendors---technavio-301790679.html

SOURCE Technavio