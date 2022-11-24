U.S. markets closed

Superfoods Global Market Report 2022 - by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Superfoods Global Market Report 2022"" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global superfoods market.

This report focuses on superfoods market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the superfoods market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the superfoods market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc, Healthy Truth, Nature Superfoods, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., OMG! Organic Meets Good, Del Monte Foods, Inc, ADUNA Ltd., Essential Living Foods, Inc., Food Matters International Pty Ltd, Imlak'esh Organics and Impact Foods International Ltd.

The global superfoods market is expected to grow from $164.38 billion in 2021 to $175.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.76%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $228.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.77%.

The superfoods market consists of sales of superfoods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to food items having high levels of specific nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins, or minerals and extra health benefits. Superfoods offer high nutritional benefits for minimal calories and help in personal health and wellness or preventing disease and sickness. Superfoods are combined with a well-balanced diet to promote heart health, weight loss, improve energy levels and even reduce the effects of aging.

The main superfoods product types are fruits, vegetables, grains and seeds, herbs and roots, meat and other products. Fruits have high fiber and vitamin content such as apples, avocado, berries, grapes, kiwi and others. The different applications of superfoods include bakery and confectionery, beverages, supplements, convenience/ready-to-eat foods and other applications, which are distributed through channels such as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, online channels, traditional grocery stores, convenience stores and other distribution channels.

North America was the largest region in the superfoods market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is significantly driving the growth of the superfoods market. Superfoods have high vitamin and mineral content which boosts the immune system and keeps the body healthy.

According to the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019. Also, 54% of all consumers cared more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage choices in 2020 than did in 2010. Hence, the increasing number of health-conscious people is expected to propel the growth of the superfoods market in the forecast period.

Personalization in superfoods is a key trend gaining popularity in the superfoods market. Companies are focusing on offering personalized and tailored nutritional superfoods to consumers. For instance, in April 2020, Swiss food company, Nestle launched a healthy, customizable superfood drink that enables people to personalize healthy superfood drinks, consisting of a digitally connected Q-cup machine and superfood sachets at home or in the office.

The superfood sachets are made from ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, roots, and microalgae. Consumers can use a smartphone based application to personalize drink temperature, explore recipe combinations, access nutritional information, interact and share recipes with friends.

The countries covered in the superfoods market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Superfoods Market Characteristics

3. Superfoods Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Superfoods

5. Superfoods Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Superfoods Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Superfoods Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Superfoods Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Superfoods Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Fruits

  • Vegetables

  • Grains And Seeds

  • Herbs And Roots

  • Meat

  • Other Products

6.2. Global Superfoods Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Bakery And Confectionery

  • Beverages

  • Supplements

  • Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods

  • Other Applications

6.3. Global Superfoods Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

  • Online Channels

  • Traditional Grocery Stores

  • Convenience Stores

  • Other Distribution Channels

7. Superfoods Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Superfoods Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Superfoods Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmpn92

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superfoods-global-market-report-2022---by-product-type-application-distribution-channel-and-region-301686951.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

