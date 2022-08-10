Superfoods Market to Record a CAGR of 7.82%, Superfruits to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The superfoods market has been segmented by product (superfruits, superseeds and super grains, edible seaweed, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). By product, the superfruits segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Fruits such as acai berries, goji berries, noni, and pomegranate are considered exotic fruits. These fruits contain large amounts of vitamins, antioxidants, and phytochemicals and can prevent ailments such as heart diseases and stroke. Each superfruit has unique health benefits. For instance, kiwi is a rich source of actinidin, which can break down protein quicker and more effectively than digestive enzymes and, thus, helps overcome digestive issues. Hence, owing to the numerous health benefits of superfruits, the demand for superfruits increased in 2021, and it is also expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Superfoods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

As per our analysis, the superfoods market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.82% from 2021 to 2026. In addition, during this period, the market size is expected to grow by USD 125.34 billion.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The application of superfood ingredients in beauty and personal care products is a major trend in the market.

What is the estimated year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 7.7%.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The growing adoption of superfoods is driving the superfoods market growth. However, factors such as the high threat from substitutes may challenge the market growth.

How big is the North American market?

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Superfoods Market 2022-2026: Scope

The superfoods market report covers the following areas:

Superfoods Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The superfoods market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, ITC Ltd., Navitas LLC, Nua Naturals, Nutiva Inc., Nutrisure Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Power Super Foods, Rhythm Foods, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., and The Apax Group Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Superfoods Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist superfoods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the superfoods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the superfoods market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of superfoods market vendors

Superfoods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 125.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, ITC Ltd., Navitas LLC, Nua Naturals, Nutiva Inc., Nutrisure Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Power Super Foods, Rhythm Foods, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., and The Apax Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

