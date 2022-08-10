U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,122.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,735.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,018.50
    -13.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,913.00
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.11
    -0.39 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0216
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    +0.48 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9850
    -0.1310 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,907.16
    -926.35 (-3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.77
    -25.58 (-4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,767.07
    -232.89 (-0.83%)
     

Superfoods Market to Record a CAGR of 7.82%, Superfruits to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The superfoods market has been segmented by product (superfruits, superseeds and super grains, edible seaweed, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). By product, the superfruits segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Fruits such as acai berries, goji berries, noni, and pomegranate are considered exotic fruits. These fruits contain large amounts of vitamins, antioxidants, and phytochemicals and can prevent ailments such as heart diseases and stroke. Each superfruit has unique health benefits. For instance, kiwi is a rich source of actinidin, which can break down protein quicker and more effectively than digestive enzymes and, thus, helps overcome digestive issues. Hence, owing to the numerous health benefits of superfruits, the demand for superfruits increased in 2021, and it is also expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Superfoods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Superfoods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

As per our analysis, the superfoods market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.82% from 2021 to 2026. In addition, during this period, the market size is expected to grow by USD 125.34 billion.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The application of superfood ingredients in beauty and personal care products is a major trend in the market.

  • What is the estimated year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?
    The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 7.7%.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The growing adoption of superfoods is driving the superfoods market growth. However, factors such as the high threat from substitutes may challenge the market growth.

  • How big is the North American market?
    35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Superfoods Market 2022-2026: Scope

The superfoods market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Superfoods Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The superfoods market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, ITC Ltd., Navitas LLC, Nua Naturals, Nutiva Inc., Nutrisure Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Power Super Foods, Rhythm Foods, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., and The Apax Group Inc. are some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Report Now

Superfoods Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist superfoods market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the superfoods market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the superfoods market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of superfoods market vendors

Related Reports:

Organic Soy Protein Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Organic Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Superfoods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 125.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, ITC Ltd., Navitas LLC, Nua Naturals, Nutiva Inc., Nutrisure Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Power Super Foods, Rhythm Foods, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., and The Apax Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Superfruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Superseeds and supergrains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Edible seaweed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Creative Nature Ltd.

  • 10.5 Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

  • 10.6 General Mills Inc.

  • 10.7 Healthy Truth

  • 10.8 ITC Ltd.

  • 10.9 Navitas LLC

  • 10.10 Rhythm Foods

  • 10.11 Sunfood

  • 10.12 Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superfoods-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-7-82-superfruits-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-product-segment---technavio-301601501.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Unity-IronSource Deal Threatened by $20 Billion AppLovin Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- AppLovin Corp. made an unsolicited proposal to merge with Unity Software Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at $20 billion, potentially upending Unity’s plan to buy a competitor.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate Wi

  • China's factory inflation hits 17-month low as pressures ease

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory-gate inflation eased to a 17-month low in July, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer prices picked up pace, driven mostly by tight pork supplies. The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, after a 6.1% uptick in June and missing analyst forecasts for a 4.8% increase. China's producer price growth has slowed from a 26-year high hit in October last year, giving policymakers some leeway to stimulate the flagging economy even as central banks elsewhere scramble to hose down rampant inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Save up to 36% on these grilling essentials

    Make the most of the rest of your summer with sales on a brand new kettle charcoal grill and other grilling essentials.

  • Robot Arms Are Replacing Shelf Stockers in Japan’s Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Telexistence Inc. and FamilyMart Co. are rolling out a fleet of AI-driven robots to restock shelves in 300 convenience stores across Japan.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers Pulling BackThe robot ar

  • Oil Eases as Traders Weigh Possible Pipeline Restart, Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as traders waited to see whether a key crude pipeline from Russia to Europe would resume flows, and assessed industry estimates that pointed to an increase in US inventories last week.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory

  • Alibaba Helps Korean Grocery Pioneer Take K-Food to Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Market Kurly became South Korea’s first billion-dollar online grocery app by delivering fresh produce to customers’ doorsteps by dawn the next day. Now it’s expanding to Singapore by offering products on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s RedMart.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Wea

  • Boeing schedules first Dreamliner delivery in 15 months

    FAA officials will continue to certify each plane individually as the manufacturing giant plans a gradual increase in production from two planes per month to five.

  • Apple, Amazon look to acquire Big Ten streaming rights

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down reports that streaming giants are bidding over Big Ten media rights.

  • Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have been affected while the northern route serving Poland and Germany remains uninterrupted. The suspension of pipeline flows on Tuesday will hit countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which all rely heavily on Russian crude and have limited ability to import alternative supply by sea.

  • Denver oil company sells to Devon Energy in $1.8 billion deal

    The Denver company had only acquired the Texas assets in early 2021 and more than doubled its investment in the transaction announced Tuesday.

  • Bumble, Let's Just Be Friends for Now

    BMBL has a date with earnings on Wednesday, and the charts say investors should refrain from flirting with the stock.

  • Egg Prices in US Jump 47% as Food Inflation Soars, IRI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is wreaking havoc on breakfast, with egg prices at grocery stores soaring a whopping 47% in July over last year, according to retail analytics firm Information Resources Inc.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record

  • I’ve analyzed the profit margins of 30,000 gas stations. Here’s the proof fuel retailers are not to blame for high gas prices

    Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.

  • Solar Firm Sunrun Continues to Run on the Upside

    Shares of Sunrun have been rallying sharply in recent weeks after building a base pattern since January. Prices gapped higher in late July and have remained strong. Let's check further. In this daily bar chart of RUN, below, we can see how prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line and above the bottoming 200-day moving average line.

  • Russia Stops Oil Flowing Through Pipeline to Central, Eastern Europe

    Russian oil has stopped flowing through a pipeline that supplies Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, blaming payment difficulties caused by Western sanctions on Moscow.

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • Here's How Amazon Decides What You're Going to Buy

    The company has to navigate a key challenge in sorting through the enormous amounts of data available.

  • How High Can U.S. Shale Production Climb?

    While the EIA has forecast a rise in U.S. production of roughly 800 boepd by the end of next year, a deep dive into the data suggests that is very ambitious

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Vol. 35, No. 7: Recession

    In the latest Wall Street Journal copy-style bulletin, a note about why we wait for an “official” word on a recession.