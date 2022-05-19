U.S. markets closed

Superfoods Market Size to Grow by USD 115.62 Billion | Growth, trends, and forecasts (2021 - 2025)

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Superfoods Market value is set to grow by USD 115.62 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.83% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (superfruits, superseeds and supergrains, edible seaweed, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Superfoods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Superfoods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Moreover, the growing adoption of superfoods is notably driving the market growth, and numerous health benefits of superfoods will be a key trend of the market.

Download Sample Report to make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis

Superfoods Market: Regional Analysis
36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for superfoods in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The growing consumer awareness about various health benefits offered by superfoods will facilitate the superfoods market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Superfoods Market: Segmentation Analysis
The superfoods market share growth by the superfruits segment will be significant during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfoods market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution & share of the various segments & regions

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Driver
One of the key factors driving growth in the superfoods market is the growing adoption of superfoods. The extensive use of superfoods, such as avocado, berries, and baobab seeds and fruits, as ingredients in value-added products, such as superfood powder and superfood packaged snacks, is expected to be the major driver of superfoods exports. The number of value-added superfood products launched is also increasing rapidly, which, in turn, is expected to spur the demand for superfood ingredients.

Market Trend
The numerous health benefits of superfoods is another major factor supporting the superfoods market share growth. Superfoods are rich sources of polyphenols, antioxidants, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Superfoods products are easy to be consumed on the go, owing to their availability in various forms, such as mixes, powders, snacks, and shots. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of superfoods, with consumers becoming more conscious about their health and aiming to improve it with a healthy lifestyle and diet.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Vendor Landscape
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Creative Nature Ltd.

  • Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Healthy Truth

  • Nature Superfoods

  • Navitas LLC

  • Rhythm Superfoods LLC

  • Sunfood

  • Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

The superfoods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring small and regional players to increase their global reach to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Superfoods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 115.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, Canada, Australia, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, Nature Superfoods, Navitas LLC, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Sunfood, and Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Superfruits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Superseeds and supergrains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Edible seaweed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Creative Nature Ltd.

  • Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Healthy Truth

  • Nature Superfoods

  • Navitas LLC

  • Rhythm Superfoods LLC

  • Sunfood

  • Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superfoods-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-115-62-billion--growth-trends-and-forecasts-2021---2025-301549170.html

SOURCE Technavio

