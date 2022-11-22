U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

Superfoods Market Size to Grow by USD 125.34 Billion, Superfruits to be Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The superfoods market size is expected to grow by USD 125.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. The superfoods market is driven by the growing adoption of superfoods. In addition, the application of superfood ingredients in beauty and personal care products is anticipated to be a key trend in the market. Make confident decisions using our analysis and analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Superfoods Market 2022-2026

Superfoods Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • Superfruits - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Superseeds and supergrains - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Edible seaweed - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Superfoods Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment

Market Segmentation

The superfruits segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Exotic fruits, including goji berries, acai berries, noni, and pomegranate, have large amounts of antioxidants, vitamins, and phytochemicals that prevent diseases such as heart diseases and strokes. Each superfruit has unique health benefits. For instance, kiwi can break down protein quickly and effectively. Beetroot is a natural blood purifier and detoxifier that helps in eliminating toxins from the human body. Moreover, with the rise in COVID-19 cases in 2020, consumers started to prefer superfruits such as berries, oranges, and watermelons to strengthen the immune system. Hence, owing to the various health benefits of superfruits, their demand is expected to rise high during the forecast period.

Major Superfood Companies and their Offerings

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers superfood products such as acidulants, alternative proteins, beans, pulses, nuts, and seeds.

  • Creative Nature Ltd. - The company offers superfood products such as apple pie protein and salted caramel.

  • Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - The company offers superfood products such as Del Monte Vinamilk and Del Monte Vinamilk fresh milk.

  • General Mills Inc. - The company offers superfood product brands such as Cascadian Farm, Doolies, and Green Giant.

  • Healthy Truth - The company offers superfood products such as organic sprouted cacao plant-based protein bars, organic sprouted mixed berry plant-based protein bars, and organic sprouted vanilla plant-based protein bars.

  • ITC Ltd. - The company offers superfood products such as gluten-free flour, multi-millet mix, and ragi flour.

  • Navitas LLC - The company offers superfood products such as hemp seed, mulberries, and goji berries.

  • Barleans Organic Oils LLC

  • Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd.

  • Nua Naturals

  • Nutiva Inc.

  • Nutrisure Ltd.

  • Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

  • Power Super Foods

  • Rhythm Foods

  • Suncore Foods Inc.

  • Sunfood

  • Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

  • The Apax Group Inc.

Superfoods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 125.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, ITC Ltd., Navitas LLC, Nua Naturals, Nutiva Inc., Nutrisure Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Power Super Foods, Rhythm Foods, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., and The Apax Group Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

 1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Superfruits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Superseeds and supergrains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Edible seaweed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Creative Nature Ltd.

  • 10.5 Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

  • 10.6 General Mills Inc. 

  • 10.7 Healthy Truth

  • 10.8 ITC Ltd.

  • 10.9 Navitas LLC

  • 10.10 Rhythm Foods

  • 10.11 Sunfood

  • 10.12 Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/superfoods-market

