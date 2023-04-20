Superior Commences 2023 Work Program at the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property in Prolific James Bay Region, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Superior Mining International Corp. ("Superior Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUI) (OTC: SUIFF) is pleased to announce that the Company will commence its field exploration program at the Vieux Comptoir Property (the "Property"). The 2-phase program is to include detailed remote sensing, heliborne magnetic survey, and an inaugural field exploration and prospecting work program at the property.

Johnathan More, Chairman of Superior Mining commented, "We are excited to commence our inaugural exploration program over the Vieux Comptoir Property. Our contractors are engaged and the remote sensing and magnetics surveys will greatly enhance our ability to complete effective boots on the ground exploration work later in the spring. We will follow this work up with a drill program this summer."

The company has also increased the size of the claims block based on additional acquisitions by the vendors since the claims were originally acquired. The expanded claims package now includes an additional 47 claims, currently amounting to 381 Quebec mineral exploration claims for a total of 19,533 Ha (or 195 square kilometers).

2023 work Program Highlights

Preliminary exploration budget is approved, and exploration work has been initiated at the Vieux Comptoir Project, located along trend from Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Corvette lithium deposit currently under development.

Detailed remote sensing, satellite data acquisition and analysis, focusing on the identification of lithium and mineral anomalism is to be commenced to assist field crew in effective boots on the ground prospecting.

Crew mobilization is complete and the heliborne Triaxial Magnetic Survey over the property is to commence imminently. The survey is designed to define potential for pegmatite emplacement at the Project.

First helicopter-assisted field program planned for late May early June, which will include the Company's inaugural prospecting and rock sampling program at the property.

Figure 1: The Vieux Comptoir property, James Bay, Quebec. (CNW Group/Superior Mining International Corporation)

About the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property :

The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec and includes rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite. The Property is located along the trend from Winsome Resources' Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project. The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 381 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 19,533 hectares or 195 square kilometers.

The Vieux Comptoir Property is located in the James Bay region on Quebec, in the La Grande sub-province of the Superior Province. The Property encompasses lithium pegmatite prospective source rocks of the Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite which have been identified on the Property. Regionally, the Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite is known to host K-feldspar granite phases in pegmatite form which may host an abundance of spodumene.

The Property is located along the La Grande Greenstone Belt trend. The Corvette Shear Zone passes through the Property and such regional structures are known to focus pegmatite emplacement in the surrounding district.

The project area was targeted by the Company and the claims were acquired to obtain a strategic land position within the lithium prospective James Bay region. The Property is adjacent to established lithium pegmatite occurrences and active successful projects:

Figure 2: Project geology and prospectivity based on available regional goverment data. (CNW Group/Superior Mining International Corporation)

Qualified Person: Luke van der Meer (P.Geo) is a consultant to the company, is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed the technical information of this news release. Historical information contained in this news release is derived from previous workers Assessment Reports and has not been field verified.

QAQC Comments:

The historical sample results described above are derived from public domain datasets freely available online at SIGÉOM. https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/signet/classes/I1108_afchCarteIntr?l=A

