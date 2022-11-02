Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2022 on November 2, 2022. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
For the third quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $48.5 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, and revenue of $222.3 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $43.6 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, and revenue of $224.6 million, for the second quarter of 2022.
Net income from continuing operations includes a gain of $13.4 million in Other (gains) and losses within operating income primarily related to net gains from divestitures of non-core businesses within our Well Services segment. This gain was offset by an expense of $6.8 million in Other income (expense) primarily related to unfavorable foreign exchange rate changes.
The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $75.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 1% compared to $74.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Refer to page 11 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.
The Company divested non-core businesses and assets during the third quarter of 2022 for cash proceeds of $31.2 million. The divestitures collectively generated $20.6 million of revenue and $3.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA during the first two quarters of 2022.
Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m extremely proud of our team’s execution during the quarter. Commodity prices remained elevated despite the Fed’s rapid interest rate increases that drove the US dollar higher. The market continued to tighten for oilfield products, driving pricing higher for our businesses while maintaining near full capacity levels of utilization.
Our team has continued to execute the Transformation Project, divesting many low-margin, asset and labor-intensive businesses, with low barriers to entry, in regions and product lines where we do not have and do not wish to achieve scale. The value derived from these sales is evident in the near-term as the increase to our earnings guidance is driven by higher margins.”
Third Quarter 2022 Geographic Breakdown
U.S. land revenue was $49.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3% compared to revenue of $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by increased pricing for our premium drill pipe rentals business and increased utilization and pricing for our bottom hole assembly rentals business.
U.S. offshore revenue was $61.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 11% compared to revenue of $68.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was driven by lower project activity in our completion services business and the impact of our exit from non-core businesses in the Well Services segment.
International revenue was $111.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3% compared to revenue of $107.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by increased activity in premium drill pipe, international completions services, and increased production services activity in Argentina.
Segment Reporting
The Rentals segment revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $104.6 million, a 1% increase compared to revenue of $103.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $64.1 million contributed 72% of the Company’s total Adjusted EBITDA before including corporate costs. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 9) within Rentals was 61%, a 4% increase relative to the second quarter driven by price increases on land and increased utilization offshore.
The Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $117.7 million, a 3% decrease compared to revenue of $120.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $25.2 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21%, roughly equal to the second quarter. Lower margin international completions projects were offset by higher activity and pricing in Latin America.
Liquidity
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $533.4 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $79.7 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility.
Total cash proceeds received from the sale of non-core assets during the quarter were $31.2 million. Additionally, at September 30, 2022, the Company owned approximately 2.4 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).
The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free cash flow (net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures) for the third quarter totaled $31.4 million and totaled $79.1 million on a year-to-date basis.
Third quarter capital expenditures were $22.4 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2022 to be between $65 - $75 million, a reduction to prior guidance as some previously planned spending within the Well Services segment has been curtailed. Approximately 77% of total 2022 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, over 75% of which will be invested in the Rentals segment.
2022 & 2023 Guidance
Based on our continued strong performance in the third quarter, we now expect Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 between $270 million and $290 million. Revenue is expected to be in the $860 to $900 million range.
We are currently in our 2023 planning cycle. As we look forward, we expect activity and results in 2023 to be in line with results from the second half of 2022 with some moderate growth generated primarily by our international rental operations.
Strategic Initiatives
The Board has continued to evaluate strategic alternatives in the third quarter. We now expect to pay a distribution, and are pursuing a return of capital, with an expected range between $225 million and $250 million to shareholders in December 2022.
Our Transformation Project is now substantially complete, as evidenced by solid cash flow conversions and margins over the last few quarters. Management will continue to execute the remaining initiatives and attempt to further our consistent performance.
With a narrowed focus and simplified structure, the Company is well-positioned to move forward efficiently and purposefully with the evaluation of strategic consolidation opportunities aligned with our objectives in an effort to create value for stakeholders.
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except earnings per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021 (1)
Revenues
$
222,287
$
224,640
$
178,583
$
644,857
$
496,246
Cost of revenues
116,081
120,968
126,070
349,429
326,925
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
20,508
23,346
59,208
77,939
166,614
General and administrative expenses
31,841
30,231
33,671
94,090
95,469
Restructuring expenses
1,223
1,663
4,712
4,441
21,803
Other (gains) and losses, net
(13,397
)
(18,013
)
(1,097
)
(30,263
)
(732
)
Income (loss) from operations
66,031
66,445
(43,981
)
149,221
(113,833
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
3,373
1,459
647
6,011
1,596
Reorganization items, net
-
-
-
-
335,560
Other income (expense)
(6,838
)
(13,471
)
(6,224
)
(6,362
)
(8,604
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
62,566
54,433
(49,558
)
148,870
214,719
Income tax benefit (expense)
(14,058
)
(10,871
)
9,518
(32,813
)
(44,453
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
48,508
43,562
(40,040
)
116,057
170,266
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax
17
(1,944
)
(5,161
)
(188
)
(34,319
)
Net income (loss)
$
48,525
$
41,618
$
(45,201
)
$
115,869
$
135,947
Income (loss) per share -basic
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
2.42
$
2.18
$
5.80
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax
-
(0.10
)
(0.01
)
Net income (loss)
$
2.42
$
2.08
$
5.79
Income (loss) per share - diluted:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
2.41
$
2.17
$
5.78
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax
0.01
(0.10
)
(0.01
)
Net income (loss)
$
2.42
$
2.07
$
5.77
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
20,024
20,024
20,016
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
20,090
20,076
20,074
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022.
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
453,682
$
314,974
Accounts receivable, net
222,646
182,432
Income taxes receivable
5,527
5,099
Prepaid expenses
16,029
15,861
Inventory
69,962
60,603
Investment in equity securities
16,888
25,735
Other current assets
5,790
6,701
Assets held for sale
18,314
37,528
Total current assets
808,838
648,933
Property, plant and equipment, net
283,906
356,274
Notes receivable
66,078
60,588
Restricted cash
79,757
79,561
Other long-term assets, net
48,636
54,152
Total assets
$
1,287,215
$
1,199,508
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
51,398
$
43,080
Accrued expenses
107,972
108,610
Income taxes payable
15,900
8,272
Liabilities held for sale
3,666
5,607
Total current liabilities
178,936
165,569
Decommissioning liabilities
144,781
190,380
Deferred income taxes
21,761
12,441
Other long-term liabilities
80,616
89,385
Total liabilities
426,094
457,775
Total stockholders' equity
861,121
741,733
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,287,215
$
1,199,508
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
48,525
$
41,618
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
20,508
23,346
Reorganization items, net
-
-
Other non-cash items
(5,807
)
(5,107
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(9,445
)
(26,703
)
Net cash from operating activities
53,781
33,154
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for capital expenditures
(22,387
)
(9,217
)
Proceeds from sales of assets
31,231
1,804
Proceeds from sales of equity securities
-
6,001
Net cash from investing activities
8,844
(1,412
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Other
-
-
Net cash from financing activities
-
-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
-
-
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
62,625
31,742
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
470,814
439,072
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
533,439
$
470,814
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022.
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
U.S. land
Rentals
$
39,673
$
43,791
$
25,627
Well Services
9,808
4,151
6,638
Total U.S. land
49,481
47,942
32,265
U.S. offshore
Rentals
37,829
36,331
28,997
Well Services
23,609
32,569
22,756
Total U.S. offshore
61,438
68,900
51,753
International
Rentals
27,055
23,607
21,593
Well Services
84,313
84,191
72,972
Total International
111,368
107,798
94,565
Total Revenues
$
222,287
$
224,640
$
178,583
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
Revenues
Rentals
$
104,557
$
103,729
$
76,217
Well Services
117,730
120,911
102,366
Corporate and other
-
-
-
Total Revenues
$
222,287
$
224,640
$
178,583
Income (Loss) from Operations
Rentals
$
56,291
$
48,559
$
(6,046
)
Well Services
26,249
33,147
(18,229
)
Corporate and other
(16,509
)
(15,261
)
(19,706
)
Total Income (Loss) from Operations
$
66,031
$
66,445
$
(43,981
)
Adjusted EBITDA
Rentals
$
64,141
$
61,115
$
35,595
Well Services
25,179
25,400
8,894
Corporate and other
(14,232
)
(12,470
)
(13,042
)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
75,088
$
74,045
$
31,447
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Rentals
61
%
59
%
47
%
Well Services
21
%
21
%
9
%
Corporate and other
n/a
n/a
n/a
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin
34
%
33
%
18
%
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
48,508
$
43,562
$
(40,040
)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
20,508
23,346
59,208
Interest income, net
(3,373
)
(1,459
)
(647
)
Income taxes
14,058
10,871
(9,518
)
Restructuring expenses
1,223
1,663
4,712
Other (gains) and losses, net
(13,397
)
(18,013
)
(1,097
)
Other (income) expense
6,838
13,471
6,224
Other adjustments (1)
723
604
12,605
Adjusted EBITDA
$
75,088
$
74,045
$
31,447
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.
(1) Other adjustments relate to normal recurring gains and losses from the disposal of assets, which are compromised primarily of machinery and equipment
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Well
Corporate
Consolidated
Rentals
Services
and Other
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$
56,291
$
26,249
$
(16,509
)
$
66,031
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
12,554
6,900
1,054
20,508
Restructuring expenses
-
-
1,223
1,223
Other adjustments (1)
(4,704
)
(7,970
)
-
(12,674
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
64,141
$
25,179
$
(14,232
)
$
75,088
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Well
Corporate
Consolidated
Rentals
Services
and Other
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$
48,559
$
33,147
$
(15,261
)
$
66,445
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
12,556
9,662
1,128
23,346
Restructuring expenses
-
-
1,663
1,663
Other adjustments (2)
-
(17,409
)
-
(17,409
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
61,115
$
25,400
$
(12,470
)
$
74,045
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Well
Corporate
Consolidated
Rentals
Services
and Other
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$
(6,046
)
$
(18,229
)
$
(19,706
)
$
(43,981
)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
41,641
15,615
1,952
59,208
Restructuring expenses
-
-
4,712
4,712
Other adjustments (3)
-
11,508
-
11,508
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35,595
$
8,894
$
(13,042
)
$
31,447
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.
(1) Adjustments for exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd and gains from the sale of non-core business assets
(2) Adjustments for exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd and the residual gain from revisions to our estimated decommissioning liability
(3) Adjustments for shut down costs incurred at certain locations which include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.