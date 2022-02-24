U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

SUPERIOR GOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

·1 min read
In this article:
  • SUPGF

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) (OCTMKTS: SUPGF) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2021 financial and operating results before the Market open on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET to discuss these results.

Plutonic Gold Mine Main Mill (CNW Group/Superior Gold)
Conference Call and Webcast



Date:

Tuesday March 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET

Toll-free North America:

+1 888 664 6392

Local or International:

+1 416 764 8659

Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1532229&tp_key=6a0866b763



Conference Call Replay



Toll-free North America:

+1 888 390 0541

Local or International:

+1 416 764 8677

Passcode:

740583#



The conference call replay will be available for 365 days.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open-pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Continue to Follow, Like and Watch our progress:

Web: www.superior-gold.com | Twitter: @SuperiorGoldInc | Facebook: SuperiorGoldInc | Instagram: SuperiorGoldInc | LinkedIn: Superior Gold Inc. | YouTube: Superior Gold

SOURCE Superior Gold

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c5297.html

