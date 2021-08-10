U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,968.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,139.50
    +14.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.50
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.28
    +0.80 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.80
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.73
    +0.58 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5350
    +0.2300 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,905.86
    +839.50 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.35
    +66.02 (+6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.23
    -14.07 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Superior Gold Reports Robust Second Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF STRONG CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

(In US Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announces financial results for the second quarter of 2021 for the Company's 100%-owned Plutonic Gold Operations, located in Western Australia.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Increased production by 28% over prior year period and 10% over the first quarter of 2021 to 19,356 ounces, with sales of 19,099 ounces

  • Maintained strong mined stope grade of 3.3 g/t gold in the second quarter

  • Commenced open pit mining at Plutonic East on schedule increasing surface feed grade

  • Metallurgical recovery increased to 88% from 86% in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of higher head grades due to the contribution of Plutonic East open pit ore

  • Realized a record average gold price of $1,801/ounce above All-In Sustaining Cost1 ("AISC") of $1,519/ounce

  • Net income for the period of $0.01 per share and adjusted net income of $0.01 per share

  • Generated cash flow from operations of $4.9 million after working capital changes prior to the repayment of the gold loan

  • Early full repayment of the Auramet gold loan and exited the second quarter with zero term debt

  • Strong financial position of $17.4 million in cash and cash equivalents

  • Announced additional positive exploration results which included 14.8 g/t gold over 13.4 metres at the Baltic Gap Mining Front2

  • Recorded zero incidences of COVID-19 infection for a sixth consecutive quarter

Chris Jordaan, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "We are very pleased to report our fourth quarter-over-quarter increase in production. The operational initiatives that we put in place last year are resulting in a steady improvement in our operating results, including a 21% increase in mined stope grade year-to-date compared to 2020. These operational improvements continue to drive our increasing cash flow from operations which has resulted in an increase of the Company's working capital position to $4.8 million in the second quarter.

In addition, we have further advanced our geological understanding of the Plutonic orebody, including the northwest trending faults that control the location and concentration of higher-grade gold mineralization. This has led to a number of strategically significant exploration results, demonstrating that there are a number of new high-grade mining fronts potentially opening at Plutonic, as well as the identification of higher-grade stopes on the operational front. During the quarter, we provided an exploration update at the Baltic Gap Mining Front where we have expanded the known high-grade Plutonic mineralization as part of our strategy to identify new mining fronts to allow for improved mining grades and productivity and reduced reliance on remnant mining.

We also continue to advance other strategic projects necessary to reposition Plutonic for sustainable, long-term success. The restart of open pit mining at Plutonic East was completed on schedule. The displacement of low-grade stockpile with higher grade open pit feed, in conjunction with the opening of new underground mining fronts, is expected to continue to improve our grade profile and ability to generate operating cash flow over the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

1 This is a Non-IFRS measure. Refer to Non-IFRS measures section of the Company's prior MD&A's for a description of these measures.

2 Refer to the News Release dated June 23, 2021.

Summary of Financial and Operational Results:


Three months
ended June 30, 2021

All amounts in $ millions except where noted


Financial


Revenue

34.4

Cost of sales

29.5

General and administrative

1.6

Operating income

2.7

Income before taxes

1.7

Net income

1.2

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

0.01

Adjusted net income1

1.7

Adjusted net income per share - basic1

0.01

Cash flow from operations

2.7

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic)

121,828,973



Operational


Gold produced (ounces)

19,356

Gold sold (ounces)

19,099

Total cash costs ($/ounce)1

1,412

All-in sustaining costs ($/ounce)1

1,519

Average realized price1 ($/ounce)

1,801

Total underground material mined (Kt)

212

Total material milled (Kt)

359

Grade milled (g/t gold)

1.9

Recovery (%)

88

1 This is a Non-IFRS measure. Refer to Non-IFRS measures section of the Company's MD&As for a description of these measures.

Plutonic Gold Operations

The Plutonic Gold Operations produced and sold 19,356 and 19,099 ounces of gold, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. Total cash costs1 of $1,412/ounce sold and AISC1 of $1,519/ounce sold were below the realized gold price1 of $1,801/ounce for the three-month period ending June 30, 2021.

In comparison, 15,177 and 15,536 ounces of gold were produced and sold, respectively for the second quarter of 2020. Total cash costs1 of $1,426/ounce sold and AISC1 of $1,547/ounce sold were below the realized gold price1 of $1,608/ounce for the three-month period ending June 30, 2020.

Total cash costs1 and AISC1 decreased over the prior period primarily as a result of a higher number of ounces of gold sold, partially offset by the strengthening of the Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar in comparison to the second quarter of 2020, which contributed $208/ounce and $215/ounce, respectively to the increase in total cash costs and AISC.

The Company generated net cash from operations after working capital changes of $4.9 million for the three months ending June 30, 2021, excluding the repayment of $2.2 million under the gold loan.

1 This is a Non-IFRS measure. Refer to Non-IFRS measures section of the Company's prior MD&A's for a description of these measures.

Exploration Activities

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company provided an exploration update at the Baltic Gap Mining Front containing important high-grade drill results from its underground drill program as part of its strategy to identify new mining fronts to allow for improved mining grades and productivity and reduced reliance on remnant mining.

The latest drilling results show continued growth of the new Baltic Gap Mining Front, which now extends over an interpreted strike length of 350 metres and up to 200 metres down dip, while remaining open along strike and at depth. Results such as drill hole UDD24342, which intersected 14.8 g/t gold over 13.4 metres, gives the Company further confidence in mining higher grades at Plutonic in the future1.

The Baltic Gap Mining Front extends approximately 700 metres along the northern edge of the Baltic zone of the Plutonic orebody and remains open, with several historic high-grade intercepts indicating continuity of mineralization outside of the current Mineral Resource envelope.

1 Refer to the News Release dated June 23, 2021.

2021 Guidance

The Company continues to maintain its 2021 guidance which was previously announced on January 21, 2021. Details of production, cost and capital expenditure guidance for the year are summarized in the table below.

Operating Parameters

Low

High

Production (oz of Gold)

65,000

75,000

Cash Costs ($/oz)1, 2

$1,350

$1,450

All In Sustaining Costs ($/oz)1, 2

$1,500

$1,600

Exploration Expenditure ($ million)3

$3.5-6.5M

Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($ million)

$4.0-4.5M

Non Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($ million)4

$3.0-5.0M

1 Assumes AU$:US$ exchange rate of 0.73:1.

2 This is a Non-IFRS measure. Refer to Non-IFRS measures section of the Company's MD&A's for a description of these measures.

3 Exploration expenditures could increase with positive exploration results.

4 Non sustaining capital expenditures are primarily related to pre-production capital for Plutonic East and underground development.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday August 10, 2021 at 10:00AM ET to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

Tuesday August 10, 2021 10:00AM ET

Toll-free North America:

(888) 664-6392

Local or International:

(416) 764-8659

Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480260&tp_key=079c56cc85

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America:

(888) 390-0541

Local or International:

(416) 764-8677

Passcode:

141091

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on August 10, 2021 until 23:59PM ET on August 24, 2021.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Keith Boyle, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company, who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Boyle is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information includes information with respect to guidance as to projections, outlook, guidance, forecasts, estimates, and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining), including projected cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs) as well as statements with respect to the mine-plan, exploration, drilling, operating and organizational matters and activities relating to the Plutonic Gold Operations and the Company generally, including its liquidity and capital requirements and financial results. Such Forward-looking information also includes information related to the Company's previously announced strategic review process, the potential outcome of such process and the intended maximization of shareholder value that the Company believes may result from such process. By identifying such information in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Annual Information Form of the Company for a discussion of other risks including outbreaks or threats of outbreaks of viruses, other infectious diseases or other similar health threats, such as the novel coronavirus outbreak, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company by causing operational and supply chain delays and disruptions, labour shortages, shutdowns, the inability to sell gold, capital markets volatility or other unknown but potentially significant impacts. The Company cannot accurately predict what effects these conditions will have on the Plutonic Gold Operations or the financial results of the Company, including uncertainties relating to travel restrictions to the Plutonic Gold Operations or otherwise and business closures that have been or may be imposed by governments. If an outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other infectious disease or other public health emergency occurs, it could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, and if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange not its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-reports-robust-second-quarter-results-301351604.html

SOURCE Superior Gold

Recommended Stories

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Common Stock (FLGT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    FLGT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 12 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best blue-chip stocks right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the blue-chip stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now. Blue-chip companies usually have big market caps, strong balance sheets, and solid history. Some examples of the blue-chip stocks are […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), and GameStop (NYSE: GME) would have a rough few days. AMC tumbled 12% for the week. It reports earnings after Monday's market close, but I'm not singling it out as a stock to avoid this week.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • China Tech Stocks Rise as Analysts Turn Positive After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese internet stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday after some brokers started to turn optimistic on the sector and said investors were making an attempt to find a bottom in prices after the recent selloff.The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.5%, the most in nearly two weeks, to snap a three-day losing streak. The sector bellwether Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped 5.3% while food delivery giant Meituan rallied 8.4%, adding to Monday’s 3.1% gain following reports Chinese authorities may

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me this afternoon is Adam Aron, our chairman and CEO; and Sean Goodman, our chief financial officer. Before I turn the webcast over to Adam, let me remind everyone that some of the comments made by management during this webcast may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?