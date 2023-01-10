U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.50
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,600.00
    -70.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,151.25
    -34.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.50
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.23
    -0.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -3.5690 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    -21.13 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7540
    -0.1120 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,219.41
    -25.94 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.01
    +0.72 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,159.80
    +185.95 (+0.72%)
     

SUPERIOR GOLD RESPONDS TO ANNOUNCEMENT BY CATALYST METALS

·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) (OTCQX: SUPGF) is aware that Catalyst Metals Ltd. ("Catalyst") (ASX: CYL) has today issued an announcement which states, among other things, that it is in ongoing commercial discussions with Superior Gold.

Superior Gold confirms that it is currently engaged in ongoing talks with Catalyst in respect of a potential transaction, the terms of which are still under discussion. No agreement has been reached and there can be no assurance that any transaction will result from these discussions, and even if a transaction is agreed upon, there can be no assurances as to its terms, structure or timing.

The Company does not intend to make any additional comments regarding these discussions or any potential transaction unless and until a formal agreement has been reached or Superior Gold's board of directors has approved a definitive course of action.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking information include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date on which it is given and, except as required by law, Superior Gold does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-responds-to-announcement-by-catalyst-metals-301717275.html

SOURCE Superior Gold

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c0611.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Cannabis: Tilray has to ‘depend upon its own future’ amid regulation uncertainties, CEO says

    Tilray Brands Chairman and CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cannabis company's second-quarter earnings and growth outlook, while also commenting on the prospects of marijuana legalization amid a new Congress.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Specialty tech stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) didn't have such a special start to the trading week. Apparently, that customer is none other than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple will replace third-party components in its iPhones and iPads with its own goods.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • These 15 Dividend Aristocrat stocks have been the best income builders

    DEEP DIVE The S&P Dividend Aristocrats deserve more coverage. Those are companies that have raised their dividend payouts consistently over the years — they’re dividend royalty, as it were. As a group, they have performed well in the long term.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia, AMD stock named top tech picks for 2023 by Wells Fargo

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a Wells Fargo report that named chip makers Nvidia and AMD the top tech picks for this year.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Stocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stocks fizzled out after two Federal Reserve officials signaled that interest rates could top 5%, throwing some cold water on traders who saw a peak below that mark.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After S

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Breaking Out

    For its part, Berkshire Hathaway has seen its shares outperform the S&P 500. Now, despite the recent underperformance of Apple -- Berkshire's largest position -- shares of Berkshire Hathaway are trying to break out. Before we dive into the setup, notice how Berkshire stock was hitting all-time highs in late March.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two Buffett stocks stand out as clear-cut buys in the new year, while another top holding has lost much of its luster.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up about 10% as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, after an analyst had some positive things to say about this investment opportunity. Technically speaking, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin lowered the price target for Snowflake stock from $200 per share to $194 per share, according to The Fly. In other words, Bracelin's price target takes negatives into consideration and still implies roughly 56% upside from where Snowflake stock traded before this morning's jump.

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were moving higher today after the telehealth provider updated its fourth-quarter guidance, lifting the bottom end of its revenue range ahead of its presentation at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today. In a filing, Teladoc said that it expects its 2022 revenue to come in at $2.403 billion-$2.41 billion, as opposed to its earlier guidance of $2.395 billion-$2.41 billion. Teladoc's gains today come as tech stocks are rising broadly in response to Friday's jobs report, which persuaded investors that the economy could see a "soft landing" and avoid a significant recession.

  • Silvergate Capital to Cut 40% of Its Workforce. Is This the End for the Crypto Bank?

    Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) followed up a recent short squeeze with a preliminary update on its fourth-quarter earnings results that sent the stock in the exact opposite direction, plunging to near all-time lows. Silvergate announced significant deposit outflows in the quarter, big charges from selling bonds, and that it plans to lay off 40% of its workforce. With the crypto market currently experiencing an intense crypto winter and the bank's outlook bleak, is this the end for Silvergate?