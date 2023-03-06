U.S. markets closed

Superior Group of Companies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

SEMINOLE, Fla., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer and Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference at 5:00 pm Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s results.

The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through March 29, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 6322218 for all replay access.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com


