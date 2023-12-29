Superior Group of Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGC) largest shareholders are retail investors with 35% ownership, institutions own 34%

Key Insights

Significant control over Superior Group of Companies by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 10 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders own 14% of Superior Group of Companies

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 34% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Superior Group of Companies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Superior Group of Companies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Superior Group of Companies. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Superior Group of Companies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Superior Group of Companies. Benstock-Superior Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the second largest shareholder owning 5.4% of common stock, and Michael Benstock holds about 5.3% of the company stock. Michael Benstock, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Superior Group of Companies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Superior Group of Companies, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$238m, and insiders have US$34m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Superior Group of Companies. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 17%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Superior Group of Companies (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

